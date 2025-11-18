In less than two weeks, Xbox Game Pass drops three big RPGs and a strategy hit. This is your last chance to play them

Even though we don't know yet what games Microsoft has lined up for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of November, we do know which games will be leaving the catalog by the end of the month. Among them, three RPG titles and one city builder strategy lead the way.

Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on November 30

The top spots on the list of games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass are taken by Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II. These are complex RPG games that not only have stunning "HD-2D" graphics but also feature a deep storyline told from the perspective of eight different characters, each with their own unique personalities, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.

Related:New Game From Lords of the Fallen Devs is a Heir [Update]

The third spot on this list goes to Lords of the Fallen, an action RPG with a soulslike vibe, made by CI Games and their Hexworks studio. In fourth place, we have Steamworld Build, a well-received city-building strategy game where our task is to build a steampunk robot city and gather resources to construct a rocket that will allow them to safely evacuate before the entire planet explodes.

The list ends with Barbie Project Friendship, an adventure game set in the Barbie universe, developed by Outright Games.