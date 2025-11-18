In less than two weeks, Xbox Game Pass drops three big RPGs and a strategy hit. This is your last chance to play them

We learned the list of games that will leave the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalogs on November 30. Among them are Lords of the Fallen and two installments of the Octopath Traveler series.
Even though we don't know yet what games Microsoft has lined up for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers for the second half of November, we do know which games will be leaving the catalog by the end of the month. Among them, three RPG titles and one city builder strategy lead the way.
The top spots on the list of games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass are taken by Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II. These are complex RPG games that not only have stunning "HD-2D" graphics but also feature a deep storyline told from the perspective of eight different characters, each with their own unique personalities, skills, strengths, and weaknesses.
The third spot on this list goes to Lords of the Fallen, an action RPG with a soulslike vibe, made by CI Games and their Hexworks studio. In fourth place, we have Steamworld Build, a well-received city-building strategy game where our task is to build a steampunk robot city and gather resources to construct a rocket that will allow them to safely evacuate before the entire planet explodes.
The list ends with Barbie Project Friendship, an adventure game set in the Barbie universe, developed by Outright Games.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
