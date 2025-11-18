9 games added, 6 are out. Cult game is returning to PS Plus Extra and Premium

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can, as of today, play nine games, led by GTA 5, Tomb Raider: Anniversary and The Talos Principle 2. 6 games are leaving the catalogs.
As announced on November 12, starting today, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can check out 9 titles - among them are Grand Theft Auto V, returning to these services, as well as Tomb Raider: Anniversary. Besides these games, players can check out the atmospheric Pacific Drive, the excellent The Talos Principle 2, and the very solid Still Wakes the Deep. Additionally, today 6 titles will be removed from the catalogs of the discussed services, as we informed you on October 24th.
Let's start with the good news. Starting today, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can play the following games:
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can play Tomb Raider: Anniversary.
As for the games that are leaving the catalogs of the discussed services today, their list is as follows:
