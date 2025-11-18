9 games added, 6 are out. Cult game is returning to PS Plus Extra and Premium

As announced on November 12, starting today, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can check out 9 titles - among them are Grand Theft Auto V, returning to these services, as well as Tomb Raider: Anniversary. Besides these games, players can check out the atmospheric Pacific Drive, the excellent The Talos Principle 2, and the very solid Still Wakes the Deep. Additionally, today 6 titles will be removed from the catalogs of the discussed services, as we informed you on October 24th.

Games available from today in PS Plus Extra and Premium

Let's start with the good news. Starting today, PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can play the following games:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4);
  2. Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4);
  3. Monster Jam Showdown (PS5, PS4);
  4. MotoGP 25 (PS5, PS4);
  5. Pacific Drive (PS5);
  6. Still Wakes the Deep (PS5);
  7. Thank Goodness You’re Here! (PS5, PS4);
  8. The Talos Principle 2 (PS5).

Game available from today in PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can play Tomb Raider: Anniversary.

Games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium today

As for the games that are leaving the catalogs of the discussed services today, their list is as follows:

  1. Battlefield V;
  2. Digimon Survive;
  3. Football Manager 2024 Console;
  4. Like a Dragon: Ishin!
  5. Synapse;
  6. Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.
