Is Roblox shutting down on September 1? Someone just made another joke, but it actually highlights some of the platform’s real issues

There’s a new rumor going around (well, more like an old one making a comeback) saying Roblox is shutting down on September 1, 2025. Spoiler alert: it’s not true, just like the rumor about Roblox getting banned in the UK. Sure, with everything happening around the game lately it might sound believable, but here’s what’s real.

Fake news alert: Roblox isn’t shutting down anytime soon

The rumor about Roblox shutting down came from a parody account on X called Roblox Notifier, which openly describes itself as satirical. Even though the post blew up, there’s zero truth to it. Most of the comments under it point out it’s just another hoax. Someone even asked Grok about it, and the chatbot confirmed it’s fake.

Source: X, Roblox Notifier

Some people might mistake the rumor for an official statement, but Roblox hasn’t announced anything like that. The platform is still very much alive, and the real Roblox account on X keeps posting regular updates about what’s happening in the game. On top of that, Roblox was just showing off at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany (August 20–24, 2025). It doesn’t really make sense that a company would be planning a shutdown while promoting itself at one of the biggest gaming events in the world.

What’s really happening with Roblox

With all the controversy swirling around Roblox, it’s not shocking that some people bought into the shutdown rumor. There’s the drama with “Schlep,” a YouTuber who got attention for calling out alleged predators on the platform, plus the recent lawsuit from the Louisiana Attorney General over child safety issues. There’s even a petition going around to remove Roblox CEO David Baszucki.

Baszucki recently shared a statement with Matt Kaufman and Eliza Jacobs from the Safety and Civility team. They talked about new safety features, how they’re dealing with so-called “vigilante” groups, and how they’re using AI and open-source tech to make Roblox safer.

One of the new features, called “Trusted Connections,” lets users 13 and older chat more freely with real-life friends, but only after a facial age verification check. The team also addressed those “vigilante” groups. They said that some started with good intentions, helping report bad actors, and Roblox actually used that info to improve safety systems. But others broke the rules by creating fake accounts and trying to move conversations off the platform.

What is true is that Roblox is under investigation by several governments. If the platform doesn’t follow their guidelines, it could face new lawsuits or fines. At most, Roblox would probably just have to tweak how it operates.