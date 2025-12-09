KOTOR 2 full remake for „modern hardware” with „updated graphics” has been in the works since March

A full remake of KOTOR 2 has been in the works since at least March of 2025, and it could potentially be the first official inclusion of the infamous cut DLC.
Today, thanks to reporting from Stephen Totilo at Game File, we now know that Disney and Lucasfilm Games have been working on a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 remake. Totilo made sure to emphasize on BlueSky that this is not just a port, but a full remake, including Obisidan’s cut content. You may remember in 2022 when Aspyr Media was working on a Switch port for KOTOR 2 and wanted to include the original cut content, but was ultimately unable to. This resulted in at least two lawsuits filed against the developers for “false advertising” once they were told the DLC would not be included. This new remake could be the first time this cut content arrives on a console, but given its history, it may be best not to get your hopes too high.
The Game File report is extensive and fascinating. It outlines the timeline over several years of Aspyr working with both Disney and Lucasfilm Games, as well as the modders who originally restored the cut content in the PC version of the game in 2009. This potential remake would be another in the handful of times fans have been promised this cut content, so it’s hard to say any of them would look at it with confidence. Apparently, over the last few years, a significant problem has been appropriately crediting the original modders and ensuring that any content created by Obsidian Entertainment, the game's original developers, is not misused in a way that would legally compromise Disney or Lucasfilm Games.
Fortunately, this remake appears to be much more than just a port. According to documents that have now become public and reported by Game File, Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly, when asked by an attorney what the project with the codename “Juliet” was, Reilly responded saying that Juliet was “a full remake of KOTOR 2 with modern art, modern gameplay… keep the story and the characters… but remake it for modern hardware and modern machines with updated graphics… It was something we were discussing with Aspyr.” This is also separate from the remake of KOTOR 1, which is still supposedly being worked on by Mad Head Games, a Saber-owned studio.
The upgrade from a port to a full remake is promising. But Totilo clarifies that he “can’t confirm the status of the remake.” The comments from Reilly were shared in March of 2025, so it’s always possible that plans have changed in the months since then. But, with rumors of Star Wars news on the horizon, it’s not impossible that something exciting could be featured at this week’s Game Awards showcase.
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
