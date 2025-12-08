Three words that change everything. A new Star Wars game may be just what fans have been begging for

A big game from the Star Wars universe is expected to be announced soon, and the end of its title should be of interest to fans of a certain cult RPG series.
A huge Star Wars game is soon to be revealed to players, and the ending of its title is sure to intrigue veterans of the franchise.
The history of games licensed under Star Wars is not without its great successes, as well as small and huge failures. Nevertheless, even after 20 years, few names evoke as strong emotions as The Old Republic. The Knights of the Old Republic series was one of the games that really helped BioWare make a name for itself as a top-notch RPG creator in the early 2000s. Even the later MMORPG, which never really threatened WoW's position, performed well enough to still be developed today.
That's why the info shared by Kurakasis on X has sparked considerable interest. According to him, a "big" game in the Star Wars universe is set to be announced "soon," which is unrelated to the tactical project by Respawn Entertainment or to Star Wars: Eclipse by Quantic Dream. Moreover, shortly after, Kurakasis specified that the title will end with the phrase "The Old Republic."
"Soon" in this context might mean The Game Awards 2025, which will start on December 11. Meanwhile, the ending of the title immediately brings to mind two positions we've already mentioned: the Knight of the Old Republic series or the MMORPG The Old Republic.
The second option can probably be ruled out unless we're talking about something like a "version 2.0." Some people speculate that it might be the upcoming remake of the first KOTOR, which we've been waiting for quite some time. However, shouldn't the word "remake" or something similar be mentioned at the end in that case?
Of course, it could just as well be a completely different project set in the times of the Old Republic. Or the information itself might be completely unfounded, which is why—as always—we recommend approaching such reports with cautious enthusiasm until official announcements are made.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
