Give Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud in Dispatch. Let’s explain this choice

Your adventure with Dispatch is almost over. If you have to decide about giving Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud, you probably know that the end of the game is near. Episode 8 is the last chapter of this story. However, there might be season 2 in the future. We are here to let you get the best outcome.

Give Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud in Dispatch

To be honest, this is one of the illusionary decisions as all depends on your relationship level with Invisigal at this point. However, there is still a way to answer it correctly. If you don’t want to read spoilers, leave with information that you should give him both. It is the best option. Below you will find the detailed description and outcomes.

Give him the Astral Pulse – If you pick this option, Shroud will use the Pulse. Give him both – you will do something unexpected: Shroud will be puzzled and others will be impressed by your choice. It is the “coolest” move you can do. Shroud will pick the wrong Pulse and start vomiting, his soldiers too. Give him the prototype – Shroud will know about the trick and will demand the real Pulse. So, you will give it to him anyway.

Regardless of your answer, from this points, the outcome will be the same for all choices. Spoilers ahead, watch out.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

If you have good relationship with Invisigal, and was nice to her, not cutting her and untying her, Shroud will try to kill you and she will shield you from the bullet (don’t worry, she will survive). You will defeat him in the fist fight and decide his fate – kill him or not.

If Invisigal has not high enough relationship with you, she will become a villain herself and kill Shroud. She will give you Astral Pulse and disappear. It is implied that she will become the next leader of Red Ring.