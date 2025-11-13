Give Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud in Dispatch. Let’s explain this choice

Would you like to know what should you do with Astral pulse in Dispatch? A good think is we know, as we checked all options.
Your adventure with Dispatch is almost over. If you have to decide about giving Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud, you probably know that the end of the game is near. Episode 8 is the last chapter of this story. However, there might be season 2 in the future. We are here to let you get the best outcome.
To be honest, this is one of the illusionary decisions as all depends on your relationship level with Invisigal at this point. However, there is still a way to answer it correctly. If you don’t want to read spoilers, leave with information that you should give him both. It is the best option. Below you will find the detailed description and outcomes.
If you want to learn more about Dispatch, or would like to read guides and news about other games, follow us on Google News.
Regardless of your answer, from this points, the outcome will be the same for all choices. Spoilers ahead, watch out.
If you have good relationship with Invisigal, and was nice to her, not cutting her and untying her, Shroud will try to kill you and she will shield you from the bullet (don’t worry, she will survive). You will defeat him in the fist fight and decide his fate – kill him or not.
If Invisigal has not high enough relationship with you, she will become a villain herself and kill Shroud. She will give you Astral Pulse and disappear. It is implied that she will become the next leader of Red Ring.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
