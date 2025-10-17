One weapon can completely dominate the skies in Battlefield 6. It’s easier with a teammate, but you can actually pull it off solo too

Battlefield 6 launched a week ago and it’s already been a wild ride. Ghost bullets, servers that completely melted at launch, and people were waiting in queues even to try the single-player campaign. On the bright side, dataminers found Jet Skis and inflatable boats in the code, so we have an idea of what future updates might bring. What nobody expected, though, was the easy trick that turns one weapon into an absolute OP tool for taking out any aircraft on the horizon.

The IFV lock-on trick

If you’re using the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) on a locked target, you basically can’t miss. That means jets and helicopters are in big trouble in Battlefield 6. The method is the IFV’s secondary weapon, a lock-on anti-air missile. Fire it at a target that’s been “painted” with a laser designator (from the IFV’s gunner or a friendly Recon Specialist), and boom – guaranteed one-hit kill. Nothing, not flares or evasive maneuvers, can stop it.

Here’s an example of two players racking up tons of kills on enemy jets and helicopters, often right as they spawn, giving their team total control of the skies.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

The catch is, you’d really need a teammate to pull this off easily, and we all know how multiplayer matches usually go. It’s great when you’ve got a well-coordinated squad, but let’s be real: most of the time it’s total chaos, with everyone doing their own thing. That’s both the curse and the charm of it.

Believe it or not, you can actually do this solo. Just switch between the driver and gunner seats, the laser lock sticks long enough to fire the missile an instant takedown. Not as easy as with a teammate, but still pretty funny. Whether it’s just bad balancing or the devs didn’t think it through, we’ll probably find out eventually.