Looking for Brainrot multiplier in Grow a Garden (GaG)? We will help you

This Saturday was really intense for all GaG fans. We took part in the biggest Admin Abuse, which was a competition between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot, two big Roblox games. It was a great opportunity to get some nice rewards, including pets and new mutations (there was also a little misunderstanding regarding Grilled Owl). The most precious new mutation is called Brainrot. Many people wonder about its multiplayer.

Brainrot mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Brainrot multiplier is the biggest among all new mutations. It is one of the most powerful in general, to be honest. Its multiplier is 100x. It was given during admin weather. However, it can be also acquired if you have a Lemon Lion pet.

If you have missed it, don’t worry. You still have a chance to get new pets in the second part of the Beanstalk event. All you need to do is craft or buy a Skyroot chest and hope for some luck. The most interesting and rare reward (only 1% chance to drop) is a Griffin pet. It can apply Cyclonic mutation, which gives 50x multiplayer. While not as powerful as Brainrot, you have a week to get it (until the end of the current event). So, there is no harm in testing your luck, especially because there are multiple ways to acquire the chest. You will need a lot of Sheckles, of course.

Keep in mind that Admin Abuse is a regular event, so we should see one next Saturday, too. Probably, there will be more cool mutations then. Let’s hope that we will all get them. See you soon and good luck.