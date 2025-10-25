Looking for the answer to „Spirits linger in these places” in Cookie Jam? Here's a little help

It’s Saturday my friends. You know what does it means? Popular Cookie Jam event, Buzzwords, is back with a new set of quizzes. Traditionally, it’s a great opportunity to get in-game rewards and learn something new in the process. Of course, the most popular theme of these questions is food. However, there are also those that refer to holidays or other events. So, for example, you had to demonstrate your knowledge about July 4th in the past. Now, it’s time for something spooky. Halloween is coming and you may be asked for things related to this day. In our previous guide we answered for “The undead reanimated”. Now, it’s time for "Spirits linger in these places."

Answer to "Spirits linger in these places" in Cookie Jam?

It's time for Halloween-themed questions. This Buzzword takes us to the scariest places on the earth. So, what is the answer for "Spirits linger in these places"? It is really simple:

Haunted

Whether we believe in ghosts depends on our beliefs and experiences. Regardless of your beliefs, most of you are aware that there are places in the world that are consider Haunted. They are probably in all countries on the Earth. Some of them are tourist attractions that attract crowds of visitors. Edgar Allan Poe House, Amityville House and The Catacombs in Paris are only a small part. Some people even think that Pyramids of Giza are possessed by ghosts.

So, you know the answer for another Buzzword. I hope that this guide was helpful.