„Lost so much confidence into who we are.” CD Projekt Red's Pawel Sasko heartily summed up the story of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

Two years after the release of Phantom Liberty, Pawel Sasko confessed how important this expansion was for the developers of Cyberpunk 2077. It allowed them to „get reborn”.

On September 26, 2023, players got their hands on the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Along with the 2.0 update that came before it, this really helped make up for the rough launch of the base game. Now, two years after that, with CD Projekt Red back on track and working on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2, some of the developers are reminiscing about that pivotal moment.

The game's official account on X published a short and rather general anniversary post, convincing us that some stories stay with players forever. Pawel Sasko, the lead quest designer for both the expansion and the base game, decided to celebrate the anniversary of Phantom Liberty in a more heartfelt way by reaching out directly to the community.

Phantom Liberty was a leap of faith, gratitude for those who stood with us, an attempt to outdo expansions [since we are talking about Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine for The Witcher 3, the bar was set really high] we have done before. We had so much to prove, to ourselves. Lost so much confidence into who we are. Got reborn in that fire.

For those who never lost faith, thank you.

Source: X, Pawel Sasko.

Although it is debatable whether Phantom Liberty actually surpasses the expansions for the third Witcher, there is no doubt that it was the DLC that closed the story of V, introducing a "good ending," and allowed CD Projekt Red to return from a long journey and regain the trust of players. Whether fully or not will be seen at the earliest in 2027, closer to the release of The Witcher 4. During that time, developers might offer players one or two small surprises related to Cyberpunk 2077, as they have proven time and again that it's hard for them to completely close this bittersweet chapter.

Author: Hubert Sledziewski

Has been writing professionally since 2016. He joined Gamepressure.com five years later - although he has known the service since he had access to the internet - to combine his love for words and games. Deals mainly with news and journalism. A sociologist by education, a gamer by passion. He started his gaming adventure at the age of four - with a Pegasus. Currently, prefers PC and demanding RPGs, but does not shy away from consoles or other genres. When he's not playing or writing, he enjoys reading, watching series (less often movies) and Premier League matches, listening to heavy music, and also walking the dog. Almost uncritically loves the work of Stephen King. Does not abandon plans to follow in his footsteps. However, he keeps his first "literary achievements" locked away deep in a drawer.

