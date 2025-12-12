Mass Effect veterans know their craft like few others. Action RPG Exodus in new trailer

Two years ago, during The Game Awards 2023, Archetype Entertainment announced Exodus, their space-based science fiction action RPG. Today, the team made a comeback at the annual event, showing off a new trailer for their project and letting everyone know it's set to release at the start of 2027.

The key idea behind Exodus is time dilation. It's about how time can be measured differently depending on an object's speed or mass (to put it simply). This is meant to be the cornerstone of the adventure, causing time to flow differently for us during interstellar travel compared to the non-player characters we leave behind. This will be reflected in the story, ensuring that the consequences of our choices will be felt even after many years.

Aside from this, we will experience a fairly classic action RPG in the style of Mass Effect, where, from a third-person perspective, we will traverse futuristic locations, do missions, engage in countless conversations, and fight. Among these adversaries, the Celestials will take the lead—humans who, after 25,000 years of development, no longer quite resemble humans.

The team behind Exodus is made up of experienced BioWare veterans, and the cast is led by none other than Matthew McConaughey. Time will tell if this is enough for the game to win the hearts of fans of the genre.

