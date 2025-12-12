Wizards of the Coast isn't slowing down. Warlock is set to be their next trump card after Baldur's Gate 3

Wizards of the Coast holds the Dungeons and Dragons brand, which has significantly increased in value following the huge success of Baldur’s Gate 3 (Hasbro earned $90 million from the game). It's no surprise that the company plans to invest in more titles based on this popular RPG system. Now, during The Game Awards 2025, one of them has been revealed – you can watch the trailer for Warlock below.

Warlock is an original, single-player TPP action game with adventure elements. It takes place in a dark, fantastical open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Invoke Studios made this game where you play as Kaatri, a badass warrior who makes a deal to use some cool magic to fight off the dark forces.

The game is heading for PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The release date is set for 2027, and the first gameplay will be shown in the summer of 2026.

