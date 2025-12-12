Wizards of the Coast isn't slowing down. Warlock is set to be their next trump card after Baldur's Gate 3

Warlock was announced at The Game Awards. The game is based on the Dungeons and Dragons license.
Wizards of the Coast holds the Dungeons and Dragons brand, which has significantly increased in value following the huge success of Baldur’s Gate 3 (Hasbro earned $90 million from the game). It's no surprise that the company plans to invest in more titles based on this popular RPG system. Now, during The Game Awards 2025, one of them has been revealed – you can watch the trailer for Warlock below.
Warlock is an original, single-player TPP action game with adventure elements. It takes place in a dark, fantastical open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Invoke Studios made this game where you play as Kaatri, a badass warrior who makes a deal to use some cool magic to fight off the dark forces.
The game is heading for PC, PS5, and XSX/S. The release date is set for 2027, and the first gameplay will be shown in the summer of 2026.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
