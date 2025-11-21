Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE Steam release time and how to play earlier

Solo Leveling is a well-known brand for fans of anime and manhwa. It was only a matter of time before the universe received its own gaming adaptation. Solo Leveling: Arise is available on mobiles for some time now. However, PC and console players will get their game too. This is all thanks to the release of Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive. Of course, the release date varies depending on the time zone. Here you will find out the exact PC release date for some regions in the world.

Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive standard edition release schedule

Launch Schedule,Source: Netmarble via Steam

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is a third-person action RPG with gameplay similar to a slasher game. You will fight against a large number of enemies using various skills and melee weapons. This game is sure to attract many fans of this popular brand. players who collect games on the Steam platform will be able to play it on November 24 (Monday) at 5 PM UTC.

If you want to learn more about Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive and other games, join our community on Google News.

As for the release date for various regions, below is the list:

Los Angeles – 24 November, 9 AM, Toronto – 24 November, 12 PM, New York – 24 November, 12 PM, Mexico City – 24 November, 11 AM, Sao Paulo – 24 November, 2 PM, London – 24 November, 5 PM, Paris – 24 November, 6 PM, Berlin – 24 November, 6 PM, Singapore – 25 November, 1 AM, Seoul – 25 November, 2 AM, Tokyo – 25 November, 2 AM, Auckland – 25 November, 6 AM, Sydney – 25 November, 4 AM.

Solo Leveling Arise Overdrive deluxe edition release schedule and how to play earlier

For those who can't wait to get their hands on this title, you'll be able to play it three days early, on November 21 (Friday) at 5 PM UTC. How? Purchase the Deluxe Edition.