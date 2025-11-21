Solo Leveling ARISE OVERDRIVE Steam release time and how to play earlier

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive will soon be available on PC. When exactly? You can find it out here.
Solo Leveling is a well-known brand for fans of anime and manhwa. It was only a matter of time before the universe received its own gaming adaptation. Solo Leveling: Arise is available on mobiles for some time now. However, PC and console players will get their game too. This is all thanks to the release of Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive. Of course, the release date varies depending on the time zone. Here you will find out the exact PC release date for some regions in the world.
Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is a third-person action RPG with gameplay similar to a slasher game. You will fight against a large number of enemies using various skills and melee weapons. This game is sure to attract many fans of this popular brand. players who collect games on the Steam platform will be able to play it on November 24 (Monday) at 5 PM UTC.
As for the release date for various regions, below is the list:
For those who can't wait to get their hands on this title, you'll be able to play it three days early, on November 21 (Friday) at 5 PM UTC. How? Purchase the Deluxe Edition.
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
