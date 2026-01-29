New in Xbox Game Pass: an excellent sci-fi shooter and a bundle of classic games from the MySims series

More games are coming out today for subscribers of Xbox and PC Game Pass. We are talking about a compilation of two life sims and a best-selling action game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
According to the announcement from January 20, Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can check out two more titles prepared for them by Microsoft today. These are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and MySims: Cozy Bundle.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium, as well as PC Game Pass. If you're into bloody action and a fan of the universe, you probably already know about Saber Interactive's work. It's a third-person action game where you play as the fearless Captain Titus, battling hordes of Tyranids.
The game has achieved spectacular artistic and commercial success. On Steam, it boasts "very positive" reviews (83/100), while on Metacritic, it enjoys an average score ranging from 80-83/100 (depending on the platform). It's no surprise that the creators quickly rolled up their sleeves to work on the third installment of this series. If you haven't experienced the sequel yet, now is a great opportunity to catch up.
The second spot on the list is taken by MySims: Cozy Bundle, which includes the games MySims and MySims Kingdom, available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Both are life simulators belonging to the bestselling The Sims subseries, set in modern times and a fairy-tale land, respectively.
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
