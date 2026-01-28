„That would be too much.” CD Projekt Red rejected the dark idea of Reigns: The Witcher creators

One of the biggest highlights in the gaming world yesterday was the announcement of Reigns: The Witcher. Now, additional information about this project has surfaced online.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, developers from the studio Nerial, working on the game, praised their collaboration with CD Projekt. The company dedicated a lot of time to help the creators adhere to the brand's realities. To make sure everything's spot on, every part of the story in Reigns: The Witcher got a thorough check by a bunch of folks from the Polish team. The creators generally had a lot of freedom, but in some instances, CD Projekt had to intervene when the developers' imagination went too far. An example given was a scenario where the secrets of the Trial of the Grasses were rediscovered, allowing for the creation of many new witchers and even potentially resurrecting the dead. As the authors put it:

Hordes of zombie witchers would be overkill.

The devs also emphasize that Reigns: The Witcher will differ significantly from other games in the series. This series usually puts us in the shoes of rulers whose choices shape entire kingdoms. However, this time the scenarios will be more personal, as the game will focus solely on Geralt's choices.

Reigns: The Witcher is coming to PC and mobile devices with iOS and Android systems. The game will be released on February 25, 2026.