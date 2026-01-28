„That would be too much.” CD Projekt Red rejected the dark idea of Reigns: The Witcher creators

The developers of Reigns: The Witcher talked about working with the CD Projekt RED studio and one of the ideas they blocked.
One of the biggest highlights in the gaming world yesterday was the announcement of Reigns: The Witcher. Now, additional information about this project has surfaced online.
Hordes of zombie witchers would be overkill.
The devs also emphasize that Reigns: The Witcher will differ significantly from other games in the series. This series usually puts us in the shoes of rulers whose choices shape entire kingdoms. However, this time the scenarios will be more personal, as the game will focus solely on Geralt's choices.
Reigns: The Witcher is coming to PC and mobile devices with iOS and Android systems. The game will be released on February 25, 2026.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
