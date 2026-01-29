It's not a roadmap, it's an „epitaph.” Players are ruthless about the future of Bloodlines 2, which has lost 99% of its users on Steam

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of last year. The long-awaited sequel to the cult RPG let fans down at almost every turn, and even its publisher, Paradox, admitted to the game's failure. Despite this, the developers committed to further developing the title after its release, and now we have insight into their action plan.

Bloodlines 2 roadmap

The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room studio has released a roadmap on Steam for the year 2026, which includes three key stages. The first is a Valentine's update, scheduled for release on February 11. It will introduce new cosmetic elements, loot from enemies, and bug fixes to Bloodlines 2.

Potentially much more interesting content will be made available a bit later. The first expansion, titled Loose Cannon, is expected to launch between the first and second quarters of 2026. It's got a fresh story centered around Benny Muldoon, also known as the bloodhound of Prince Campbell, who really believes in the power of brute force.

The second expansion is expected to debut somewhere between the second and third quarters of 2026. It is titled The Flower & the Flame and, according to the description on Steam, will take players through "a dark, artistic journey of Ysabella, striving to create her magnum opus."

Players criticize the devs

It's nice that the developer is fulfilling their promise, but the question remains whether the DLCs will be able to bring players back to Bloodlines 2. Right now, the game isn't really grabbing much attention. As I'm writing this, only 92 people are playing it, and the highest number of players in the last 24 hours was just 191. Since its release, it has lost 99% of its players on Steam.

Moreover, since the title has already been deemed a failure, it wouldn't be surprising if the expansions were prepared cheaply, just to have them. For many players, the content itself seems uninteresting. Therefore, the highly critical comments under the creators' post are understandable.

The main priority should be building a time machine so you can go back and avoid publishing this abomination.

Roadmap? It would be better to call it "roadkill." Downloading DLC with characters killed by the main protagonist makes no sense. What is that? Their own motivations? Does it add anything significant to the story, given that the game has already been completed and released? Not really.

LOL. This isn't a roadmap; it's an epitaph.

If you still want to check out Bloodlines 2, the game is available on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.