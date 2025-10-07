Nintendo just uploaded a mysterious new video, leaving fans confused. But there is one major theory

Today, out of nowhere, Nintendo uploaded what can only be described as an animated short film to YouTube. This near 4-minute video is titled “Close to You” and features a mysterious experience with a mother and baby. While the mother is out of the room, objects around the child’s room, particularly a pacifier, begin moving on their own, as if moved by an invisible force. This draws the baby around the room, and eventually results in it taking its first steps, which is when the mother returns to witness the first steps. There is no description on YouTube, and comments are turned off, but that has not stopped the internet from speculating.

Nintendo uploads mysterious animated short on YouTube, and fans are already analyzing and speculating

Visually, there is no clear reference to any existing Nintendo property. But, with the recent announcement of the new Super Mario Bros. movie, it’s easy to speculate that this animation could be created by the same studio that is collaborating with Nintendo on those movies, Illumination. But what is the significance of this animated short? While fans weren’t able to comment directly on the YouTube post, that hasn’t stopped them from finding places to discuss.

This post from the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit, fans already have some wild theories. According to several users who commented on this Reddit post, the music used in the video is from the Pikmin games, which appears to be backed up by a small detail you might have missed. Apparently, at around the 1:38 mark in the video, some fans spotted movement in the background. If you look over the child’s shoulder, there is definitely a small red object moving underneath the baby’s crib. It’s far too blurry to make out any details, but there is clearly something moving. Put these details together, and the prevailing theory, at least for now, seems to be that his video has something to do with Pikmin.

Watch this moment from the video to see the movement.Source: Nintendo of America

While this may sound like a ridiculous theory, it may not be that far off. If you watch the movements of the objects in the beginning of the video, there is a certain bumbling motion that feels reminiscent of how Pikmin carry objects. But even more telling, you may remember that four years ago, Nintendo uploaded multiple Pikmin animated shorts. There was a video about Pikmin around a construction site, and another with a glass bottle. With a history of animated shorts, is it that odd to think that perhaps Nintendo would do it again?

Even if that is the case, it does leave one question though, why the mystery? Why would Nintendo hide that this is related to Pikmin? Well, for one, it is some of the best organic marketing for the video. Just two hours after the video is uploaded fans are speculating across the internet and here I am writing over 500 words about it.

Nintendo has earned a reputation with its fans. When they do something, people pay attention. We could learn later today that this was a tease for an upcoming Pikmin game or movie, or it could forever remain a mystery. Though, that might be the only way to disappoint some fans. Sure, people will speculate until the end of time, but if Nintendo doesn’t come clean eventually, the excitement could easily sour. For now, we’ll have to wait to see what Nintendo reveals next.