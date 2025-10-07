You’ve never seen a train game like this before. Build your railway track by track and enjoy advanced physics

“We have enough games with trains” – said no one, ever. Sure, there are plenty of train sims and management games like Transport Fever, and even some puzzle titles like Station to Station. But the train theme still has plenty of unexplored potential. And someone’s taking a crack at it, making a charming low-poly railroad game with a name that’s as simple as it gets: Train Goes Right.

Go right, build rails, and enjoy physics

Train Goes Right is a cozy, low-poly railroad simulator where our goal is easy – just go right. Developed and published by a solo dev, Molecular Cohesion, the game is set in the early steam age and invites players to build and operate a never-ending railway, one track at a time.

We’ll be chopping trees, hauling logs, laying down rails, and managing a steam train's firebox and water levels, all while enjoying a laid-back, physics-driven experience. And the best part is, we’ll be able to play solo or team up with a friend for some rails & thrills, thanks to online co-op, local co-op, and even split-screen support.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

The trick to building stable wheels when Unity fails

Before the trailer for Train Goes Right, the developer shared a behind-the-scenes look at the struggle of getting stable, physics-based wheels in the game. Unity’s built-in Wheel Colliders turned out to be pretty unreliable, which made the hand cart (the core component of the game) feel all wrong.

At first, the dev tried a simpler approach using static skis, but that caused a new issue: Unity can’t natively handle different friction on different axes, so the cart would just slide around like a “slippery box.”

Source: Youtube @JoshGoesRight

The solution was faking the wheels with a custom script. Each wheel gets its own script that applies friction to resist sideways movement while letting the wheel roll freely forward and backward. The trick is calculating the cart’s velocity not at its center, but exactly at the wheel’s attachment point. Using vector math, the script figures out how much of that movement is unwanted sideways slip, then applies a counteracting force directly at the wheel to cancel it out, but only when the wheel is touching the ground. Simple yet genius, if you ask me.

The result is a smooth, predictable simulation where the wheels naturally follow the direction the cart is being pulled, making it impossible to shove the cart sideways. In short: the hand cart finally feels satisfyingly “physical,” just like the dev intended, and I can’t wait for it to try myself. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected in 2026.