Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes Game Awards history. Nominees for the 2025 award show revealed

Today, Geoff Keighley hosted the live announcement of the Game Awards nominees. There will always be games people think should have been nominated, and games people think shouldn’t have been nominated. But today’s nominees were voted on by gaming industry insiders around the world. Even if a game seems huge in the United States, it may not have had as many fans elsewhere. The real question, though, is not if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Hades 2 will be nominated, but how many awards they will be nominated for. And what six games will earn the most coveted Game of the Year award?

Game Awards nominees revealed. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes history

Shocking no one at all, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ran away with the number of nominations, earning 12 total nominations, which is more awards than any other game in Game Awards history. The next most nominated game was Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, with 7 nominations, followed by Ghost of Yotei and Hades 2, with 6 nominations each, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, with 5 nominations.

Some of the most notable snubs included ARC Raiders, a recent fan favorite that only earned 1 nomination for Best Multiplayer Game. It could have easily earned a nomination for Best Action Game, and some might even argue Game of the Year. Dispatch, another recent fan-favorite episodic narrative game, also earned only 1 nomination for Best Debut Indie Game. Some notable exclusions from Game of the Year included Split Fiction and Ghost of Yotei, especially considering the latter is among the top 4 most nominated games. Donkey Kong: Bananza earned only 2 nominations, which is surprising, but Game of the Year was one of them.

But it wasn’t all snubs or disappointments. Some well-deserving games also got their due. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 earned a Game of the Year nomination. Despite its late last year release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also received several nominations. Silent Hill f also earned 3 total nominations.

Here are some of the biggest awards categories and the nominees:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell Deathwatch

The Last of Us Season 2

Until Dawn

Best Multiplayer

Best Independent Game

Absolum

BALL x PIT

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Most Anticipated Game

Best Score and Music

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades 2

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato – Silent Hill f

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

Games for Impact

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Split Fiction

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

ReMatch

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

There is still room for the audience to vote on their favorite game of the year, as the Player’s Voice category still has not been decided. Voting is now open on The Game Awards’ website, where you can vote on all categories.