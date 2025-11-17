Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 makes Game Awards history. Nominees for the 2025 award show revealed

Expedition 33 was expected to earn many Game Awards nominations, but it is impressive just how many nominations it has earned. Plus other snubs and surprises.
Today, Geoff Keighley hosted the live announcement of the Game Awards nominees. There will always be games people think should have been nominated, and games people think shouldn’t have been nominated. But today’s nominees were voted on by gaming industry insiders around the world. Even if a game seems huge in the United States, it may not have had as many fans elsewhere. The real question, though, is not if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Hades 2 will be nominated, but how many awards they will be nominated for. And what six games will earn the most coveted Game of the Year award?
Shocking no one at all, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ran away with the number of nominations, earning 12 total nominations, which is more awards than any other game in Game Awards history. The next most nominated game was Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, with 7 nominations, followed by Ghost of Yotei and Hades 2, with 6 nominations each, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, with 5 nominations.
Some of the most notable snubs included ARC Raiders, a recent fan favorite that only earned 1 nomination for Best Multiplayer Game. It could have easily earned a nomination for Best Action Game, and some might even argue Game of the Year. Dispatch, another recent fan-favorite episodic narrative game, also earned only 1 nomination for Best Debut Indie Game. Some notable exclusions from Game of the Year included Split Fiction and Ghost of Yotei, especially considering the latter is among the top 4 most nominated games. Donkey Kong: Bananza earned only 2 nominations, which is surprising, but Game of the Year was one of them.
But it wasn’t all snubs or disappointments. Some well-deserving games also got their due. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 earned a Game of the Year nomination. Despite its late last year release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also received several nominations. Silent Hill f also earned 3 total nominations.
Here are some of the biggest awards categories and the nominees:
There is still room for the audience to vote on their favorite game of the year, as the Player’s Voice category still has not been decided. Voting is now open on The Game Awards’ website, where you can vote on all categories.
0
Author: Matt Buckley
Matt has been writing for Gamepressure since 2020, and currently lives in San Diego, CA. Like any good gamer, he has a Steam wishlist of over three hundred games and a growing backlog that he swears he’ll get through someday. Aside from daily news stories, Matt also interviews developers and writes game reviews. Some of Matt’s recent favorites include Arco, Neva, Cocoon, Animal Well, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Tears of the Kingdom. Generally, Matt likes games that let you explore a world, tell a compelling story, and challenge you to think in different ways.
