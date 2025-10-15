No more popular bomb trick in CS2. Valve has just nerfed it

The new Counter-Strike 2 update makes defusing the bomb under pressure a bit more challenging. Besides that, it introduced a few secret fixes.

The development of CS2 isn't progressing as quickly as players would like. Nevertheless, the game regularly receives updates, which may not be massive in size but introduce additional changes to this immensely popular FPS.

The latest update hit the beta yesterday and is now available in the full version of the second CS. Many of the fixes are minor and don't significantly impact gameplay or performance. The devs were supposed to change the bullet penetration system to ease up on the processor, but so far, we've only got one report saying it actually boosted the game's performance.

One change, however, has attracted a lot of attention: from now on, during bomb defusal, the game will lower the weapon model and disable scope aiming, along with introducing a slight firing delay (150 ms).

Some players are not thrilled with this indirect "buff" to terrorists, but many people point out that it only matters in the context of a trick that allowed players to aim in a chosen direction before starting the "defuse" and firing by dropping the charge. In practice, it meant that the counter-terrorist could take out an approaching terrorist right away by pretending to defuse a bomb. In other words, the change just makes it harder to use sniper rifles for that purpose.

By the way, even though it's not mentioned in the official announcement, Valve has been working on fixing issues with wallbanging (like dealing damage through objects such as walls or doors). They've also made some interface improvements and a bunch of other small tweaks. You can find the full list of changes in the official post on Steam.