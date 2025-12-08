One „look” and the hope for an improved Kingdom Come: Deliverance became alive again. Warhorse may be preparing a surprise

A new version of the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance may be on the way. Studio Warhorse is hyping up more and more fans of the medieval RPG.
It seems that the 2018 release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is finally getting that update fans have been waiting for. There are more hints suggesting that the first installment of the medieval RPG series, featuring the blacksmith's son as the main character, will get an update for the current generation of consoles. The upgrade would likely be available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, XSX/S, and PC, introducing better textures, ray-tracing support, and shorter loading screens.
Why the speculation about a new version of the first Kingdom Come? Warhorse jumped into the conversation among players about creating an update after the successful launch of the sequel, which recently got a complete edition. When a fan asked about the release of an update, the devs responded with an eye emoji, which may suggest that something is coming, and players should be on the lookout.
Furthermore, the creators of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series responded with the same emoji to a post published by Insider Gaming about potential winners of The Game Awards 2025. It looks like the creators of the award-nominated sequel might drop an update for the first game during the December 12th event.
Even if the release of a potential upgrade doesn't happen next week, it seems that Warhorse Studio will eventually make it available. The enigmatic posts above are another clue regarding the development of the anticipated update, which is expected to encourage more players to engage with the first installment of the series. Some time ago, the developers also responded to a fan asking about a new version of the game with a "look," and rumors from a "reliable source" of one of the industry insiders mentioned the release of such an update at the beginning of 2026. However, it should be noted that, so far, information about the update hasn't been officially confirmed in any way.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
