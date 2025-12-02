There is a surprising story behind one of the more colorful FPSs in history. No One Lives Forever' success was influenced by the „Bond” problem

Back in 2000, we got the chance to dive into the world of super spies, and it turned out to be a wild ride full of color, camp, and ridiculous humor. At least, that's how Monolith Productions decided to present it in the first-person game The Operative: No One Lives Forever. The title drew inspiration from films of the '60s and '70s, as well as games like Metal Gear Solid and GoldenEye 007. However, one of the most important decisions by the creators was to put a female protagonist, Cate Archer, in the spotlight.

Spy emancipation

NOLF takes us back to 1967 and shows us what the secret organization UNITY is up to. It's going through a tough time right now, suddenly losing most of it top people. Cate Archer, a former thief eager for real missions, gets the chance to prove herself within UNITY. The issue is that no one in the spy world takes her seriously, and even her superiors question her competence due to her gender.

In NOLF, the spy catchphrases are obligatorily sexist. Source: Own

But when the world is threatened by the terrorist group H.A.R.M., all prejudices need to take a back seat. The villains have developed a unique biological weapon that can turn anyone into a ticking time bomb. Thus, UNITY faces an unprecedented threat.

The script is packed with clichés, predictable plot twists, and betrayals, but that doesn't mean the story is just an excuse. It's a well-thought-out, coherent tale that swims in the sauce of old movies and TV series. The whole narrative gains color thanks to exaggerated, often comedic antagonists. Among them, we'll come across characters like the explosive Scottish sapper Magnus Armstrong, the dreadful German singer Inga Wagner, and Dmitrij Volkov, a Russian assassin with the classic eye patch. We even face an evil version of Charlie's Angels.

The main antagonists are as exaggerated as they are amusing. Source: Own

Cate's got some spunk, too. She handles comments about her gender like a champ and just fires back with some sharp comebacks. Some of them are actually our own creation, since the game occasionally lets us choose dialogue options.

Saving the world with humor

The humor is what really makes the game stand out. Without it, Monolith Productions' title wouldn't have left such a lasting impression on fans. NOLF is one of those games where running with smoking barrels is a way to bypass many excellent moments. Even regular enemies and civilians chat with each other, so we find out that some are tired of working for "the bad guys," others are discussing buying a car, or they're talking about what Cate's up to.

Before starting a shootout, it's worth listening to the dialogues. Source: Own

One of those gems comes from the hotel maid who, finding us with the bodies of the thugs, just says, "I'm not cleaning that up." The sexist spy slogans that cause embarrassment even among the agents themselves are also noteworthy.

In the original version of the game, the main character was supposed to be a guy named Adam Church, but as a super spy, he was too much like James Bond. To such an extent, in fact, that it caught the attention of the MGM studio, which didn't appreciate that. This forced Monolith Productions to change the concept and pass the baton to agent Archer. It was spot on – the story got a lot more interesting by adding a plotline about a female character making her way in a man's world.

The dubbing also stands out (especially the main antagonists), as well as the documents found in the game world. The locations are packed with items that are supposed to give our organization some valuable intel. In reality, however, they are full of complaints and private notes that bring a smile to the player's face.

Explosive lipsticks and other gadgets

NOLF is a shooter, but it sometimes forces us to think and stay in the shadows. We've got a ton of weapons to choose from, like a silenced pistol, a revolver, machine guns, and even a sniper rifle. Using the crossbow or harpoon launcher is absolutely fantastic—they are quiet yet impressive. The sight of a bandit pinned to the wall provides a lot of fun. However, it's not the arsenal that makes us a super spy. Cate's got a bunch of useful gadgets that look like women's clothing or handbag accessories. This is a hallmark of both this game and its 2002 sequel.

In Cate's hands, even perfume is deadly. Source: Own

In the hands of agent Archer, a hairpin can turn into a lockpick or a blade with a fast-acting poison. Meanwhile, a lighter becomes a torch perfect for removing locks. A belt buckle (a cord with a hook), designer glasses (a camera, security detector, or mine detector), or lipstick grenades can also come in handy. The gear will include a more traditional codebreaker and a bunch of other gadgets. It's worth using them, as the gameplay becomes more exciting, often opening up new paths for us.

Speaking of which, NOLF is a unique game that could have been an excellent immersive sim. The places we visit are big and have lots of paths, but they often push us to follow a specific route set by the creators. Sneaking around is annoying because the enemies are ridiculously alert.

Antagonists with big brains and memorable levels

Artificial intelligence is another advantage of the game, even if it is uneven at times. Enemies are always on the lookout for any noises or checking out fallen comrades, and during a fight, they're looking for any openings. Usually, at least one of them immediately tries to trigger the alarm. The monitoring remains attentive, so damaging cameras immediately puts all forces on alert. Our position is also revealed by civilians and guard dogs.

Back in 2000, the intelligence of the opponents could really impress you. Source: Own

Even after years, I am still impressed by the inventive approach to locations and their impact on atmosphere and gameplay. For instance, one mission has us boarding a cargo ship, but since things don't go as planned, the next one has us diving into its wreck. There, unique enemies await us, including sharks.

Another action-packed sequence takes place on an airplane. At some point, when it gets blown up, we dive down, shooting at enemies while trying to grab one of their parachutes. Fun is guaranteed, and I'm still skipping the best parts!

Audiovisuals

The game was built using the Lithtech 2.5 engine, which, back in 2000, let them create detailed character models with a strong, pastel style straight out of the late '60s. The ragdoll effect may look a bit clumsy today, but the comedic effect of enemies falling down the stairs still works great.

Guy Whitmore's music works excellently – it's dynamic, slightly Bond-like, and smoothly adapts to the action on screen. However, the whole thing has aged. The graphics feel outdated, just like the stiff character animations in the cutscenes. But still, it's hard to deny that the audiovisual side really stands out.

The unforgettable Cate Archer

NOLF was very well received by reviewers, which resulted in Game of the Year awards and paved the way for a sequel. No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.'s Way repeated the success of the original, enriching the gameplay with new elements like character development. The spin-off Contract J.A.C.K. fared worse, losing the identity of the series by focusing mainly on action. In the following years, Monolith Productions shifted towards horror games like F.E.A.R. and Condemned: Criminal Origins, and also worked on the Middle-earth: Shadow of... series, but they ended up closing down in 2025.

Some missions require a stealthy approach. Source: Own

However, that didn't necessarily mean the end of the series, since Nightdive Studio has been interested in reviving it for a while now. The team, known for remasters (having renewed titles like The Thing and System Shock), encountered a licensing problem. Before it shut down, Monolith ended up with Warner Bros., but Fox Interactive, the publisher, also held some rights to the series. However, Fox Interactive moved from 20th Century Fox to Vivendi Universal Games, which later became part of Activision. Today, no one can say who owns the rights to NOLF, nor... is in any hurry to resolve the impasse. Just digitizing the contracts would have been enough to avoid this.

How to play The Operative: No One Lives Forever today?

The first installment of Cate Archer's adventures was released on PC (2000) and PlayStation 2 (2002) – the physical editions of both versions are currently the only official way to play the game. Interestingly, they're really different from each other. The console version lacks a multiplayer mode but offers 3 retrospective missions from when the protagonist was still a burglar. Whitmore's soundtrack got swapped out for Rebecca Kneubuhl's music, and they took away the manual save option in the game, so every time you die, you have to replay the whole scene.

We keep shooting even after falling out of the plane. Source: Own

Today, purchasing NOLF on PC costs around 30-40 bucks, while prices for the PS2 version start at just 5 dollars. Even though you can't buy the game digitally, loyal fans won't let the series fade away. As part of the initiative, No One Lives Forever Revival Project, fans have released revised versions of both installments of Cate Archer's adventures, as well as the spin-off, Contract J.A.C.K., for free. Someone should probably put a stop to it, but that brings us back to the whole issue of unclear rights.

An FPS still worth attention

To this day, fans and experts debate which installment of NOLF is better. It's not an easy choice. The original was a breath of fresh air, which, compared to titles like Soldier of Fortune or Project IGI, entertained with its vibrancy and absurdity. The sequel was a natural progression of the concept, offering decent graphics, new mechanics, and the series' signature spy gadgets. If you haven't had the chance to check out NOLF yet, I totally recommend diving into both games right away. You can skip the spin-off.