Diablo 4 servers may not be able to handle it. New leads point to shadow drop of new class just after TGA

It's a sure thing that Diablo IV is getting a second expansion, but we still don't know when that's happening. One of the developers mentioned some time ago that players should watch this year's The Game Awards, suggesting that the expansion might be announced there. However, there are hints that players might get instant access to the new character class.

Shadow drop of the Paladin?

In every season of Diablo IV, you can get a bunch of cosmetic items through Reliquaries, and the upcoming Season of Divine Intervention is no different. Nevertheless, one of the available rewards has caught players' attention because it looks like a new type of weapon that is not yet present in the game – a flail.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

Flails appeared in Diablo III, where they were associated with the Crusader class. In the case of Diablo IV, it is most likely that the Paladin, rumored to be the next playable character, will use them. Some time ago, the Paladin's presence was found in the game files, which is another indication suggesting that the launch might be near.

Attention is also drawn to the fact that the devs have updated the release date of the 11th season—it is now set to start on December 12 at 8:30 pm PT. The Game Awards 2025 is set to wrap up at exactly the same time. It's hard to believe this is just a coincidence, especially since, during a stream discussing seasonal content, the developers asked players to watch TGA.

These are, of course, just speculations, but it's undeniable that they sound quite plausible. Blizzard employed a similar tactic in World of Warcraft, where players with the Midnight expansion received early access to the housing system. If the paladin actually shows up in Diablo IV with the start of the new season, the game servers might struggle a bit when everyone rushes to try it out.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!