Total War: Medieval 3 will finally show what devs couldn't 19 years ago. No one will have to „suspend disbelief” anymore

Total War: Medieval 3 is in development, although we'll have to wait quite a while for its release, as the title is in the very early stages of pre-production. Nevertheless, GamesRadar+ has already met with the game director, Pawel Wojs, and its creative director, Leif Walter, to learn a bit about the direction it's heading.

Perfect moment for Medieval 3

Creative Assembly is well aware of how important Medieval 2 is to fans and how high the expectations are for the third installment. What's interesting, the studio has previously attempted to create a sequel three times, and Wojs even mentioned that they reconstructed the Battle of Grunwald for it. In the end, however, the developers didn't feel it was the right moment.

It's that balance of [finding] the right time, the right team, the right ambition. And it just felt like what we wanted to do with Medieval 3, it just wasn't the right time. We wouldn't be able to do it justice.

There are a few reasons why they decided to make Medieval 3 now, 19 years after the second one came out. First and foremost, Creative Assembly's got a new Warcore engine that lets developers pull off stuff they couldn't do before. Moreover, thanks to the development of many games, the "right people" have found themselves in the right places.

It's been a few years since the last major historical title. It felt like the right moment to do a bit of a reboot, almost a reimagining of what any historical Total War should look like. So it was a great combination of [being a] new step for that part of the franchise, and what better title, what better setting to choose for that step, than Medieval?

No more "Suspension of Disbelief"

Achieving the level of Medieval 2, which Wojs described as the studio's "opus magnum," is not simple. Walter pointed out how the world of the 2006 game felt alive thanks to many details. Now the team aims to recreate that feeling, but Wojs also highlighted one fundamental difference. Medieval 2 required a "suspension of disbelief" – imagining some details that Medieval 3 will simply show on screen.

Medieval 2 has a lot of these elements where you build your realm across Europe, going on crusades and whatnot, but a lot of it almost felt like it was in your head. If you made a lot of notes while you played, you could come up with a compelling story. But the game didn't always help you to connect the dots, or show you all the facets of how you're reshaping and rewriting history. That was a big starting point for Medieval 3: we really wanted to show more layers of how you impact the world, more layers of how you can rewrite history, and how the world responds to your actions as well.

The devs also mentioned the need to create greater depth and a sense of simulation before layering the traditional Total War experience on top of it. To this end, many systems have been prepared, which remain a mystery for now. Nevertheless, Walter pointed out a stronger connection between the campaign map and battles. Broader support for mods has also been confirmed.

When we talk about fostering the rebirth of historical Total War, we need to take the best of the best and try to build Medieval 3 with all of that in mind, not just Medieval 2.