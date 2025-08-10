Gorilla Chef and Lobster Thermidor in Grow a Garden (GaG). How to get and what do they do in this Roblox game

The second part of the new Cooking event in Grow a Garden (Roblox) is not all about new recipes or crops. We have a chance to get new pets! Let’s talk about two really rare ones - Gorilla Chef and Lobster Thermidor. We will tell you how to get them and what do they do.

How to get Gorilla Chef and what does it do in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Gorilla Chef is a Legendary pet that can be picked as one of the rewards from the Rat Connoisseur. It is a rare one, though. There is only 5% chance of getting it. The only rarer prize is Bitter Melon Seed (3%). To get a chance to pick an item, you must feed the Rat with a dish: Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad, Ice Cream, Porridge, Candy Apple, Sweet Tea and Smoothie (including Prismatic and Transcendent rarities). However, it can’t be a regular one. You need to use mutated ingredients to make mutated variant (there is even a new mutation, which can help you with that).

As long as you have a Cooking pot or Cooking Cauldron in your garden, Gorilla Cheff has a chance to duplicate food on cook. However, keep in mind that the chance is not very big, as it is about 5-10%. So, it is not a “gamechanger.” However, it may prove useful later. Developers have plans to make cooking a permanent part of Grow a Garden. Moreover, we can read on Discord that

I think it would be fun to cook meals for the NPC's feed them, as they like you more they unlock new tabs of the shop for better and more op rewards

So, in the future, when cooking is a bigger and more important part of the game, Gorilla Chef may become quite a great help.

How to get Lobster Thermidor and what does it do in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Lobster Thermidor is much more rewarding than Gorilla Chef when it comes to usefulness here and now. Every now and then, this pet gives:

20% chance a nearby fruit becomes Molten, which gives it 25x multiplayer. 10% chance a nearby fruit becomes Meteoric, which gives 125x multiplier.

It is a powerful boost. However, this pet is even harder to get than Gorilla Chef. It can be obtained from Culinarian Chest and Exotic Culinarian Chest. The first one can be bought with Robux, the second one can be drawn as a reward from the Rat Connoisseur in the second part of the Culinary event (it has 40% chance to drop). If you want to read more about the Rat, go to the section about Gorilla, as we explain it there.

However, in both cases, the possibility of getting Lobster Thermidor is only 1%. So, you need to be extremely lucky to get this pet at all.