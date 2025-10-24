Who voices Sonar in Dispatch? If his voice sounded familiar, you weren’t imagining it

Fans of classic Telltale games have reason to celebrate, a new narrative adventure just arrived. Dispatch has recently launched, with only two episodes out so far. You play as Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, working at a superhero dispatch center where you assign heroes to missions. Some voices might ring a bell, like Phenomaman’s - and you’ll probably get that same feeling when you hear Sonar. Curious who it is? Let’s find out.

The voice actor for Sonar in Dispatch is…

Sonar is one of the characters you can dispatch on missions. He is a person with a human body and a bat's head. His name may refer to the echolocation abilities of these animals. He is characterized by high intelligence and a fondness for “certain substances.” And, of course, the fact that his voice may seem very familiar to many people.

This is mainly because Sonar's voice actor is none other than Charlie White. If that still doesn't ring a bell, maybe you know someone like Penguinz0 or Moist Cr1TiKaL? Yes, it's the same person. For those who still may not recognize him, he is a very popular American YouTuber, known for his commentary and analysis of current events happening on the Internet or in the media. He is also a gamer who records his gameplay.

Charlie White AKA "Moist Cr1TiKaL",Source: YouTube

Some may also associate him with the recent high-profile initiative called Stop Killing Games, where he argued with Jason “Pirate Software” Thor about the validity of this campaign. His voice and support for the movement helped secure all the votes needed to take it further.