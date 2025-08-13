PlayStation 6 better than RTX 5080. Leaker reveals how important ray tracing is in Sony's next console

Improving ray tracing performance seems to be one of the most important things that the creators of the next-generation consoles are working on. According to the latest leaks, PlayStation 6 is expected to have ten times better performance, which, however, didn't impress some internet users. Leaker Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead channel responded to certain comments, showing why this increase matters and how the PS6 will match Nvidia's graphics cards.

PS6 is catching up with Nvidia's Blackwell

In early August, the leaker Tom released some info about PlayStation 6 Orion (the stationary console) and Canis (the portable console). He said that the new Sony device will have ten times better performance in ray tracing compared to the PS5. In his material, he pointed out that some people commented on this with a shrug, saying "PS5 doesn't have ray tracing" and "10x0 is still zero," with which the leaker disagrees.

He reminded what were the performance leaps between successive generations of RDNA architecture:

RDNA 3 is about 50-80% faster than RDNA 2

RDNA 4 is about 200% faster than RDNA 3

YouTube: Moore's Law is Dead; 2025

As an example, the leaker showed a chart from one of the benchmarks, where the RX 9060 XT has twice as many frames per second as the RX 7600, even though both graphics cards have the same number of compute units. According to Tom, the RDNA 4 architecture delivers performance that's two to four times higher per computing unit compared to the one in the PS5.

However, the RDNA 5 architecture is expected to be at least twice as efficient in ray tracing as RDNA 4. The leaker thinks that although the performance in rasterization will be at the level of the RX 9070 card, it's the ray tracing that will catch the attention of players. The ray tracing performance of the PS6 is expected to be just behind the RTX 5090 and ahead of the RTX 5080.

This will ultimately matter during gameplay, because visually, games on PlayStation 6 will stand out much more compared to those on PlayStation 5 - to a much greater extent than was the case with the transition from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5.

Regarding the release date, according to the latest info, the new generation of consoles is likely to launch in 2027.