How to make Prismatic, Transcendent Ice Cream in Grow a Garden (GaG). Learn recipes for all rarities

Have you heard about the new event in Grow a Garden? This popular Roblox game now offers an interesting challenge for all its players. Those who wish to test themselves are asked by the chef to cook his favorite meals. It seems simple, right? It is not, as you must know the recipe first. Often, they can be quite illogical. However, don’t worry, as we will help you. In this guide let’s focus on Ice Cream. This sweet threat troubles many players. So, you can find various recipes here, which will allow you to prepare all rarity levels of this dish.

Ice Cream recipes (including Prismatic and Transcendent) in Grow a Garden (GaG)

While this guide covers only Ice Cream, it does not mean that we do not have recipes for other dishes, too. Feel free to check out our article with all Prismatic recipes or even Transcendent. If you prefer just to see some variants for other kinds of food, we can provide that also. Read our guides on Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Cake, Salad, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Candy Apple, Spaghetti, Smoothie, Porridge, Sweet Tea and Sandwich. You will be ready for all chef’s demands.

All known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide. Moreover, remember that recipes can work differently when the chef is craving for them.

Transcendent Ice Cream - 1 Sugarglaze + 1 Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom Prismatic Ice Cream – 1 Banana or 1 Sugarglaze + 1 Sugar Apple + 3 Bone Blossom. Divine Ice Cream – 1 Sugar Apple + 1 Sugarglaze. Mythical Ice Cream – 1 Banana or 1 Corn + 1 Sugar Apple. Legendary Ice Cream – 2 Banana. Rare – 1 Raspberry + 1 Corn.

Keep in mind that there are various good recipes out there because there are many numerous possible combinations. Those recipes presented above are just a fraction of the possibilities, so if you lack the necessary ingredient, we encourage you to experiment. Who knows, you may be the first who will discover the recipe for a Prismatic Sushi (as it seems that none works as intended). Don’t forget to share your results with the community though. Good luck!