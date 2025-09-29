PlayStation 6 handheld's low price on new leak; same amount repeated

PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive, and the price of Xbox Ally X can be overwhelming, so one of the most interesting aspects of the next generation of consoles is their pricing. Leakers often talk about this, but they clearly don't agree with each other, which just shows that the leaks aren't that sure. However, everyone seems to agree on one thing: Sony wants the PS6 to be affordable (via Twisted Voxel).

PS6 handheld will be cheaper than Xbox Ally X

The ResetEra forum showed the words of leaker KeplerL2, which refer to the portable PlayStation 6 (codenamed Canis). First, the insider wrote that the Sony handheld shouldn't be compared to the Xbox Ally X, because both devices are created for different reasons. According to him, Asus produced its device in a limited quantity on purpose and wants to make as much profit as possible from it.

Second, Sony aims for the portable PS6 to reach as many players as possible, especially those still using the PlayStation 4. This cannot be achieved at a high price, so Canis is expected to be less efficient than the competition, which will allow Sony to save money on things like the motherboard, cooling, and battery. This would bring the console price down to around $500, unless the device included a high-end OLED screen.

Regarding the price, KeplerL2 shares a similar opinion with leaker Tom from the Moore's Law is Dead channel, who presented his revelations at the end of August. He estimated that the handheld would cost around 500 bucks (though he also considered it might be cheaper), but Tom said the Canis would be more powerful than the Xbox Ally X. That might explain why people online were asking Kepler about the PS6 when talking about Asus's portable gear.

If Sony managed to deliver what Tom mentioned, we would receive solid hardware not only for PlayStation console fans. Looks like KeplerL2 might be onto something here, and we're probably getting a console that's not super powerful but also won't break the bank. In times of rising electronics prices, this is an important aspect.