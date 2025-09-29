PlayStation 6 handheld's low price on new leak; same amount repeated

The PS6 Canis will be exceptionally cheap, according to one well-known leaker. The amount matches the price of the PS6 handheld reported by another insider.

Zbigniew Woznicki

PlayStation 6 handheld's low price on new leak; same amount repeated, image source: Evgeny Opanasenko; Unsplash.com; 2024.
PlayStation 6 handheld's low price on new leak; same amount repeated Source: Evgeny Opanasenko; Unsplash.com; 2024.

PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive, and the price of Xbox Ally X can be overwhelming, so one of the most interesting aspects of the next generation of consoles is their pricing. Leakers often talk about this, but they clearly don't agree with each other, which just shows that the leaks aren't that sure. However, everyone seems to agree on one thing: Sony wants the PS6 to be affordable (via Twisted Voxel).

PS6 handheld will be cheaper than Xbox Ally X

The ResetEra forum showed the words of leaker KeplerL2, which refer to the portable PlayStation 6 (codenamed Canis). First, the insider wrote that the Sony handheld shouldn't be compared to the Xbox Ally X, because both devices are created for different reasons. According to him, Asus produced its device in a limited quantity on purpose and wants to make as much profit as possible from it.

Second, Sony aims for the portable PS6 to reach as many players as possible, especially those still using the PlayStation 4. This cannot be achieved at a high price, so Canis is expected to be less efficient than the competition, which will allow Sony to save money on things like the motherboard, cooling, and battery. This would bring the console price down to around $500, unless the device included a high-end OLED screen.

Regarding the price, KeplerL2 shares a similar opinion with leaker Tom from the Moore's Law is Dead channel, who presented his revelations at the end of August. He estimated that the handheld would cost around 500 bucks (though he also considered it might be cheaper), but Tom said the Canis would be more powerful than the Xbox Ally X. That might explain why people online were asking Kepler about the PS6 when talking about Asus's portable gear.

If Sony managed to deliver what Tom mentioned, we would receive solid hardware not only for PlayStation console fans. Looks like KeplerL2 might be onto something here, and we're probably getting a console that's not super powerful but also won't break the bank. In times of rising electronics prices, this is an important aspect.

Would you like to get more tech news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:
Like it?

0

Zbigniew Woznicki

Author: Zbigniew Woznicki

He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map