New on Steam. RPG legend returns alongside a shooter for Alien fans

Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. After a few crazy weeks, we finally get a chance to catch our breath. The coming days will be relatively calm.

Release of the week is Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (September 30, 2025)

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is an upgraded version of the most famous tactical jRPG in history. The original is practically legendary, and releasing the remaster on Steam is a big deal because it's the first time this classic game will be available on PC.

Many reviews have already appeared online, and they are overwhelmingly positive. This will be a true feast for fans of tactical RPGs.

Game protected by DRM Denuvo

Most important releases on Steam: September 29 – October 5, 2025

September 29th

Unyielder

Unyielder is a first-person shooter with an acrobatic movement system. The game focuses mainly on clashes with a rich gallery of bosses and acquiring increasingly better equipment.

September 30th

Age of Mythology: Retold - Heavenly Spear

Fans of the RTS Age of Mythology: Retold are eagerly awaiting the release of the Heavenly Spear expansion. The DLC will introduce elements from Japanese culture into the game, offering deities and units from that region, including samurai and shinobi, as well as yokai (demons).

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition is the latest version of the popular VR game, revamped so you can play it without needing a VR headset.

The original was warmly received – according to Metacritic, it has an average review rating of 78/100.

LEGO Party!

LEGO Party! is an arcade party game that allows for fun solo or in multiplayer across 60 diverse minigames.

Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny

Meanwhile, Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny is an action RPG where we take on the roles of characters known from animated series aired on the Nickelodeon channel. In addition to solo gameplay, the game will also offer a co-op mode.

Train Sim World 6

Tomorrow, Train Sim World 6, the latest installment of the most popular train simulator series, will also be released on Steam.

The game will offer many gameplay and graphics improvements, as well as introduce three new routes. Importantly, DLCs from previous installments will be compatible with the latest game edition.

October 1st

Kaiju No. 8 The Game

Kaiju No. 8 The Game is a free-to-play game set in the world of the popular anime. It's gonna be an RPG where you'll lead a team of soldiers in turn-based battles against all sorts of monsters.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage

The Ancient Magus' Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is a visual novel adventure game based on the license of a popular manga and its animated adaptation.

The game was developed by the Japanese studio mebius, known for the warmly received Elminage ORIGINAL – Priestess of Darkness and The Ring of the Gods (85% positive reviews on Steam).

October 2nd

The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits

The Sims 4 fans are counting down the days until the release of the next major expansion pack, Adventure Awaits. The expansion will focus on adventure-filled trips. The DLC will offer a new type of environment, inspired primarily by New Zealand and Australia, a trip system, and previously unavailable traits and ways to spend free time.

October 3rd

Castle of Heart: Retold

Castle of Heart: Retold is a new version of the platform action game from the Polish studio 7Levels, improved and enriched with additional content. The developers have improved models and lighting, expanded the storyline, and added new endings.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Friday will bring the release of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the latest installment in the popular Japanese RPG series. This time, we're going to explore both Tokyo and the digital world, collecting creatures along the way to use in turn-based battles.

Game protected by DRM Denuvo The game has a demo on Steam.