One of the greatest gaming experiences, rated 95/100 on Steam, now available on Xbox Game Pass

The month is wrapping up, so Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can dive into the next game Microsoft has lined up for them as we head into February. We're talking about The Talos Principle 2, a creation by Croteam (the devs of the Serious Sam series), which is available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate, as well as PC Game Pass.

The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to the bestselling and highly acclaimed puzzle game, released in November 2023. The title takes us into the future, where robots rule the world, and lets you step into the shoes of one of these machines tasked with exploring a mysterious mega-structure. The journey serves as a pretext for presenting a series of challenges that engage our gray matter and pose numerous philosophical questions. The cherry on top is the awesome graphics and the atmospheric soundtrack by Damjan Mravunac and Chris Christodoulou.

The Talos Principle 2 is a very successful project. On Steam, Croteam's title enjoys "overwhelmingly positive" (95/100) reviews, while its average score on Metacritic ranges from 85-90/100 (depending on the platform).