One of the greatest gaming experiences, rated 95/100 on Steam, now available on Xbox Game Pass

Today, subscribers of Xbox and PC Game Pass can check out another game prepared for late January and early February. This time, it is The Talos Principle 2, the sequel to the bestselling science fiction work from Croteam.
The month is wrapping up, so Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers can dive into the next game Microsoft has lined up for them as we head into February. We're talking about The Talos Principle 2, a creation by Croteam (the devs of the Serious Sam series), which is available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Premium and Ultimate, as well as PC Game Pass.
The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to the bestselling and highly acclaimed puzzle game, released in November 2023. The title takes us into the future, where robots rule the world, and lets you step into the shoes of one of these machines tasked with exploring a mysterious mega-structure. The journey serves as a pretext for presenting a series of challenges that engage our gray matter and pose numerous philosophical questions. The cherry on top is the awesome graphics and the atmospheric soundtrack by Damjan Mravunac and Chris Christodoulou.
The Talos Principle 2 is a very successful project. On Steam, Croteam's title enjoys "overwhelmingly positive" (95/100) reviews, while its average score on Metacritic ranges from 85-90/100 (depending on the platform).
0
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
Highguard is already a strong contender for the title of worst game of 2026. It's a mistake by Wildlight studio that's 10 years too late
PS Plus Essential for February 2026. We already know the first game
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Puzzled by “A cake or unit of USA measurement” in Cookie Jam? The answer is here
Answer to “A Swiss tradition that bubbles and melts” in Cookie Jam. Let’s solve this riddle!
Looking for “Plant based, firm or soft, block” in Cookie Jam? We know the answer
Answer to someone who sells or barters in Cookie Jam. It’s easy