„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EA's attitude

The launch of Battlefield 6 was a big hit, as shown by its impressive sales. However, not everyone is satisfied with what ultimately didn't make it into the shooter. Marcus Lehto, one of the developers of the sixth installment of the series, is disappointed that he and his former colleagues from Ridgeline Games weren't mentioned in the end credits. The industry veteran shared his disappointment on LinkedIn.

Marcus Lehto / LinkedIn.

These talented developers worked tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation of the game, before I left voluntarily and the studio was subsequently shuttered. Despite their significant contributions, most who were laid off were relegated to a "Special Thanks" section at the very end of the credits — and several were omitted entirely, including myself. [...] Game development is a team effort, and every contributor deserves fair acknowledgment, says the post.

Until a certain point, the Ridgeline Games team was in charge of the Battlefield 6 story campaign for a while, with Marcus Lehto as the director. Last year, a seasoned dev left the project, and that branch of Electronic Arts got hit by restructuring, with Criterion studio taking over its role. It seems that EA considered the contributions of many developers too minor to include them in the end credits. Lehto decided to fix this by publishing his own list of people involved in the work on the sixth installment.

Marcus Lehto / LinkedIn

Marcus Lehto got his start in the industry back in the '90s. Since then, he has been associated with Bungie studio, working on titles such as Myth: The Fallen Lords, Destiny, and the Halo series.

