„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EA's attitude

The industry veteran is disappointed with Electronic Arts' attitude - he and many of Ridgeline Games' studio employees were left out of Battlefield 6's credits.

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EA's attitude, image source: Electronic Arts.
„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EA's attitude Source: Electronic Arts.

The launch of Battlefield 6 was a big hit, as shown by its impressive sales. However, not everyone is satisfied with what ultimately didn't make it into the shooter. Marcus Lehto, one of the developers of the sixth installment of the series, is disappointed that he and his former colleagues from Ridgeline Games weren't mentioned in the end credits. The industry veteran shared his disappointment on LinkedIn.

„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EAs attitude - picture #1
Marcus Lehto / LinkedIn.

These talented developers worked tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation of the game, before I left voluntarily and the studio was subsequently shuttered. Despite their significant contributions, most who were laid off were relegated to a "Special Thanks" section at the very end of the credits — and several were omitted entirely, including myself. [...] Game development is a team effort, and every contributor deserves fair acknowledgment, says the post.

Until a certain point, the Ridgeline Games team was in charge of the Battlefield 6 story campaign for a while, with Marcus Lehto as the director. Last year, a seasoned dev left the project, and that branch of Electronic Arts got hit by restructuring, with Criterion studio taking over its role. It seems that EA considered the contributions of many developers too minor to include them in the end credits. Lehto decided to fix this by publishing his own list of people involved in the work on the sixth installment.

„Several were omitted entirely, including myself.” One Battlefield 6 dev is deeply disappointed with EAs attitude - picture #2

Marcus Lehto / LinkedIn

Marcus Lehto got his start in the industry back in the '90s. Since then, he has been associated with Bungie studio, working on titles such as Myth: The Fallen Lords, Destiny, and the Halo series.

  1. Battlefield 6 review: Getting back to the roots paid off

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Battlefield 6

October 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Krzysztof Kaluzinski

Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski

At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map