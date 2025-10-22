Battlefield 6 Season 1 details revealed today. In advance, the devs hit the XP farming servers with full force

Battlefield 6 is about to hit a new phase with the launch of Season 1, bringing loads of new content. Details about it will be revealed today. In the meantime, as promised, the devs have targeted community servers that were used solely for experience farming.

End of XP farming

After the release of Battlefield 6, many people started using bot-filled servers in Portal mode to quickly upgrade weapons and complete challenges. This issue was addressed by the developers last Friday. It was noted that it was becoming increasingly difficult to find places for actual gameplay, and appropriate changes were already underway.

We didn't have to wait long – according to Battlefield Bulletin, the developers have removed the ability to earn experience points in all custom Portal community experiences that have bots enabled. Only a small bonus for completing a match, amounting to 150% of the base value, will stay. They also pointed out that the official modes aren't affected by this change.

It's no surprise that reactions were mixed. Many people said that "it's finally how it should be," but there were also voices of dissatisfaction. Some believe that EA DICE chose the easiest solution, which is not necessarily the best. In their opinion, the problem lies in poorly designed challenges, which are almost impossible to complete in normal mode.

Season 1 is coming

The first season of Battlefield 6 will be released next Tuesday, October 28th. However, EA DICE has announced that the official trailer will be released today, providing a first look at the Blackwell Fields map. The trailer will be available online at 8:00 am PT.

