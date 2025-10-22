Battlefield 6 Season 1 details revealed today. In advance, the devs hit the XP farming servers with full force

EA DICE has targeted the community servers for XP farming, and player reactions are mixed. We also learned when the Season 1 trailer will be released.

Martin Bukowski

Battlefield 6 Season 1 details revealed today. In advance, the devs hit the XP farming servers with full force, image source: Electronic Arts.
Battlefield 6 Season 1 details revealed today. In advance, the devs hit the XP farming servers with full force Source: Electronic Arts.

Battlefield 6 is about to hit a new phase with the launch of Season 1, bringing loads of new content. Details about it will be revealed today. In the meantime, as promised, the devs have targeted community servers that were used solely for experience farming.

End of XP farming

After the release of Battlefield 6, many people started using bot-filled servers in Portal mode to quickly upgrade weapons and complete challenges. This issue was addressed by the developers last Friday. It was noted that it was becoming increasingly difficult to find places for actual gameplay, and appropriate changes were already underway.

We didn't have to wait long – according to Battlefield Bulletin, the developers have removed the ability to earn experience points in all custom Portal community experiences that have bots enabled. Only a small bonus for completing a match, amounting to 150% of the base value, will stay. They also pointed out that the official modes aren't affected by this change.

It's no surprise that reactions were mixed. Many people said that "it's finally how it should be," but there were also voices of dissatisfaction. Some believe that EA DICE chose the easiest solution, which is not necessarily the best. In their opinion, the problem lies in poorly designed challenges, which are almost impossible to complete in normal mode.

Season 1 is coming

The first season of Battlefield 6 will be released next Tuesday, October 28th. However, EA DICE has announced that the official trailer will be released today, providing a first look at the Blackwell Fields map. The trailer will be available online at 8:00 am PT.

  1. Battlefield 6 review: Getting back to the roots paid off

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Battlefield 6

October 10, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map