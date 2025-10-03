Chubby Chipmunk release time and more in Grow a Garden. All we know about Saturday's event

Grow a Garden is one of the biggest Roblox games. Partially thanks to the fact that it is constantly evolving. Every week, developers add new content to the game, to keep our interest. After Fall Market and Seed Stages events it’s time for Chubby Chipmunk. So, it’s a great opportunity to check what we get with this update.

Everything we know about Chubby Chipmunk Event in GaG

Chubby Chipmunk is the name of an upcoming event in Grow a Garden. So, the main theme of the event is rodents and everything connected to them. It means that we must be ready to plant some acorns! It will start tomorrow (October 4th, 2025 at 9 am EST) and will last until next Saturday (October 11th). As you may except the update will introduce many novelties like pets or seeds.

Developers still didn’t announce what exactly we will receive. However, there is some unofficial information about Chubby Chipmunk on the game’s wiki. Thanks to it we know that the new chest may be called “Nutty”. But it is not the only information that has leaked.

Chubby Chipmunk Event isn’t the only attraction in Grow a Garden. Tomorrow we will also have an opportunity to take part in another Admin Abuse. Have fun!

Plant Seeds

Acorn Seed Acorn Squash Seed Filbert Nut Seed Hazelnut Seed Peanut Seed Persimmon Seed

Pets

Chinchilla Chubby Chipmunk Farmer Chipmunk Idol Chipmunk

Of course, you must remember that this list is based on leaks. So, there is a chance that not everything can appear in the game. Developers also will add something that we don’t know about. Right now, we have to be patient. Everything will be clear tomorrow.