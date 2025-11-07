Puzzled by “Land of the Fjords” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it

Land of the Fjords is the third question in this week’s Buzzword Challenge. Let’s learn the answer to this Cookie Jam puzzle.
This week Cookie Jam is full of diverse questions. We started with “There’s a chill in the air” and “Zodiac ram.” You have to admit that they are quite enigmatic and they seem unconnected. Next in the line is “Land of the Fjords.” So, another confusing question. Let’s answer it.
Are you (or were you) good at geography? Let’s start with answering what the Fjords are. To put it simply, they are narrow bays (to the point they are similar to wide rivers) that are surrounded from both sides by land with steep sides or cliffs. They were created by glaciers. There is one country in Europe that is well known for them.
Norway is a Nordic country located in northern Europe, more precisely on the Scandinavian Peninsula, with population of about 5,6 million. It is easy to guess why Cookie Jam developers picked it to be the answer to the question. Norway’s coastline is about 18,000 mi (or 29,000 km). However, if we exclude over 1,000 fjords, it is only 1,600 (2,500 km). That a great difference, right? They are quite a view. Worth seeing, if you ask me.
Now, you are probably wondering what is the next question, right? “Find the right [blank] for success!” Do you know the answer? Good luck and see you in the future.
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
