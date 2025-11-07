Puzzled by “Land of the Fjords” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve it

This week Cookie Jam is full of diverse questions. We started with “There’s a chill in the air” and “Zodiac ram.” You have to admit that they are quite enigmatic and they seem unconnected. Next in the line is “Land of the Fjords.” So, another confusing question. Let’s answer it.

Answer to “Land of the Fjords” in Cookie Jam

Are you (or were you) good at geography? Let’s start with answering what the Fjords are. To put it simply, they are narrow bays (to the point they are similar to wide rivers) that are surrounded from both sides by land with steep sides or cliffs. They were created by glaciers. There is one country in Europe that is well known for them.

Land of the Fjords – Norway.

Norway is a Nordic country located in northern Europe, more precisely on the Scandinavian Peninsula, with population of about 5,6 million. It is easy to guess why Cookie Jam developers picked it to be the answer to the question. Norway’s coastline is about 18,000 mi (or 29,000 km). However, if we exclude over 1,000 fjords, it is only 1,600 (2,500 km). That a great difference, right? They are quite a view. Worth seeing, if you ask me.

Now, you are probably wondering what is the next question, right? “Find the right [blank] for success!” Do you know the answer? Good luck and see you in the future.