BioWare celebrates N7 Day by confirming rumors. Next Mass Effect game is in the works

In a blog post celebrating the fan-made Mass Effect holiday, N7 Day, EA and BioWare have finally confirmed rumors that they are working on the next Mass Effect game. The post did not specify whether this is Mass Effect 5 or when fans can expect to learn more about the project, but it is certainly a step forward. BioWare has been in a few difficult spots over the last few years. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is tough to consider a success, putting more pressure on the future of Mass Effect. Meanwhile, at the end of September, news broke that EA would be bought out for billions of dollars, leaving many of its franchises and studios wondering what would happen next.

N7 Day is celebrated on November 7th for obvious reasons, but its origins are a little more complex. Within the world of Mass Effect, the N7 Designation is the highest military rank. This was not an official day of celebration started by BioWare or Electronic Arts; instead, fans ran with the idea, eventually making it big enough that BioWare began celebrating as well, even using the day to share updates on the franchise.

This year’s N7 Day blog post confirms the rumors by saying, “Like you, we’ve heard the rumors lately. You’ve made it clear you care deeply about what’s next. So let’s start by setting the record straight: the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe.” So, while the rumors can be laid to rest, fans are sure to speculate about other details about this upcoming Mass Effect game. Will it be Mass Effect 5, continuing the story left off from previous games? Or will it be something different? Either way, BioWare could really use a win right now.

Once upon a time, BioWare was revered as one of the best game studios out there. BioWare’s early works include the original Baldur’s Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and, of course, the award-winning Dragon Age series and the original Mass Effect trilogy. But in recent years, BioWare has not been able to replicate that same level of success and praise. Dragon Age: The Veilguard, while receiving praise from critics, has not struck a chord with fans as much. Before that, Mass Effect: Andromeda also did not live up to expectations.

So far, we have yet to see any true gameplay or even anything more than a teaser trailer for the next Mass Effect project. Depending on how the coming months go for BioWare and Electronic Arts, it might still be a long wait before we learn anything more.