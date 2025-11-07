Stuck on “There’s a in the air” in Cookie Jam? Check out the right answer

Spooky season is over, which means it’s time to switch things up for this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. With winter just around the corner, we might be seeing some snowy-themed puzzles. The first one certainly has a wintry vibe, especially once you crack it! If you’re still stuck on “There’s a [blank] in the air,” keep scrolling for the solution.

Answer to “There’s a [blank] in the air” in Cookie Jam

This Cookie Jam hint was certainly a tricky one. With so many words that could fit in the sentence, it wasn’t easy to guess the correct answer. But once you think about what’s coming our way, it all makes perfect sense:

There’s a [blank] in the air – Chill

I’m not exactly sure which part of the world you’re in right now, but over here, the chill in the air is becoming impossible to ignore. Winter is clearly on its way, and the temperature is dropping enough that you can feel it in every breeze. Before long, stepping outside without bundling up will be unthinkable. A cozy pair of warm gloves, a thick scarf, and a snug winter hat will quickly turn into absolute necessities if we want to brave the outdoors. The crispness in the air is a clear reminder that the season of frost and chilly mornings is just around the corner. And it seems Cookie Jam is definitely gearing up to help us get ready for it.

