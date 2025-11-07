Can’t crack “Zodiac ram” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for

Don’t stress if you can’t guess it on your own. Check the answer to “Zodiac ram” in Cookie Jam here.
It’s Friday, which means you know what’s coming: a fresh batch of hints for Cookie Jam’s Buzzwords challenge. We kicked things off with a real head-scratcher, “There’s a [blank] in the air,” and the next one isn’t easier. So, if you’re looking for the answer to “Zodiac ram,” here’s a little help.
At first, it might seem like a tricky clue to solve, but if you take a moment to consider all the zodiac signs, it quickly becomes clear that there’s really only one answer that fits:
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac (March 21 – April 19) and is symbolized by the ram. The ram represents courage, determination, and a pioneering spirit – traits associated with Aries. It’s considered the first sign of the zodiac, starting at the vernal equinox, which is around March 21 in the Northern Hemisphere. Even though the calendar year starts in January, the astrological “year” begins with Aries in late March.
People born under Aries are said to be energetic, adventurous, and assertive, much like a ram charging ahead. The ram perfectly captures that headstrong, go-getter energy.
Author: Olga Racinowska
Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.
