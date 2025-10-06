This could be the final proof that Rockstar is up to something with Red Dead Redemption 2. According to players, only one thing is at stake

For months now, there have been rumors and speculations online about a supposed "next-gen" version of Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Rockstar Games consistently avoids making official comments on the matter, the studio's recent actions seem to suggest that there might indeed be something going on.

In September, players noticed that the official Red Dead Redemption 2 app, which had been around for almost seven years, disappeared from mobile stores. While this move alone didn't necessarily indicate bigger plans, Rockstar's latest action has reignited fans' imaginations.

According to Internet users, the description of RDR2 has been changed for the first time since 2019 on Steam. Even though it seems like a small update, when a big company like Rockstar does something like this, it's usually for a reason. It's no wonder, then, that the community immediately began speculating about a potential announcement of an enhanced version of the western hit.

Source: SteamDB.

On forums and social media, especially on Reddit, players are listing potential new features that the next-gen edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 could bring. Among the most frequently mentioned ideas are a higher frame rate, ray tracing, faster loading times, and improved textures.

The announcement for the new version of the game might be right around the corner. An investor meeting of Take-Two, the owner of Rockstar, will be held in November.An event of this type is often preceded by big announcements. Fans are speculating that we may soon get big news—either a third trailer for GTA VI, potentially starting the game's pre-sale, or an announcement of a remastered Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to recent rumors, Rockstar is preparing not only a "next-gen" update of RDR2, but also a port of the game to Nintendo Switch 2.