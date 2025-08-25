Replaced finally has a release window. Fingers crossed for no further delays

Every year it has practically become tradition for Sad Cat Studios to announce that their highly-anticipated upcoming game, Replaced, is delayed again. You may remember this gorgeous pixel-art, retro-inspired action platformer from the 2022 Game Awards showcase. Thankfully, in a new video with the game’s director, Yura Zhdanovich, even though we now can confirm that Replaced won’t arrive in 2025, we now know a solid release window: Spring 2026.

The wait for this game has been excruciating. After its initial announcement in 2021, and then making a huge splash at the Game Awards in 2022, it’s been on many people’s radar. For years, the only real updates on Replaced were that it was delayed, that the developers needed more time to perfect the vision. Then, at Summer Game Fest in 2024, it suddenly had a playable demo. It was the first time anyone got a chance to look at extended gameplay footage, let alone actually put hands on the controls. While I didn’t get the chance to play the game myself, I remember being enamored with the visuals, stopping by the booth to watch someone else play for a few minutes.

While the release date isn’t specific yet, Zhdanovich promises that Replaced’s final trailer will be revealed later this year, and will also include a specific release date. The team could always release a trailer on their own, but given the huge moment Replaced had in 2022 at the Game Awards, it only feels fitting that the final trailer would return this December.

The new trailer was posted on Reddit, and fans are excited. One user claimed that “this game has been (their) Silksong…” pointing out the high levels of hype and anticipation that Replaced has earned. Many other users added this to the ever-growing list of incredible games set to be released in 2026, pointing out that this only adds to the amazing lineup that gamers need to be ready for.

Of course, we are taking the word of a game that has been delayed multiple times, so there’s always the possibility that we are waiting longer. But, Zhdanovich sounds confident at the end of today’s video. Previews from Summer Game Fest 2024 are generally quite positive, and it seems like this time has only given the development team the opportunity to polish and improve. So, I’ll be looking forward to learning more about Replaced’s release date later this year.