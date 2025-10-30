ARC Raiders delayed on Xbox and PS5. Devs are trying to fix it

ARC Raiders is one of the most anticipated games of the year. So, no wonder it has also many fans playing on Xbox and PS5. However, it seems that there was (and for some people still is) the problem with the release time. Xbox players especially have to be patient.

ARC Raiders delayed on Xbox and PS5

Despite the previous announcement that the game will launch on all platforms at the same time (9:30 AM UTC), it launch only on PC (and with some server issues, we should add). Console players had to wait a little bit longer for their chance to start the game. For most, it was additional 30 minutes. However, it is not over for those who bought their copies on Xbox Store.

Update: Developers are aware of the issue and are working with Xbox on the fix.

As of now, only those people who purchased (as the game is not free, despite the original announcement) Deluxe Edition can play through the Xbox platforms. What about the rest? It seems that those who purchased the Standard Edition have to wait additional 5 hours.

Of course, fans are not happy with that. However, there is big chance that it is some kind of a bug and even those who play on Xbox will be able to enjoy the game sooner. However, we have to wait. Good luck.