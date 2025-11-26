Seeing „Dice online error” or „Unknown error” in BF6? Let's talk about this server issue

What might have been a battle of giants turned out to be rather one-sided dominance. After Battlefield 6 debut, probably no one expected that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will keep its pace, though the fall that the latter took was unheard of. That being said, BF6 has its fair share of problems, too. Despite all the praise, the game is the second worst-rated installment of the series on Steam. It is also not very stable, as it can crash quite often, especially after updates. Additionally, from time to time players can observe “Dice online error” or “Unknown error” messages preventing them from enjoying the title. What is it and is there anything that can be done in such situations? Let’s try to shed a bit more light on this matter.

Dice online and unknown errors in BF6

Let’s face it, hardly anyone plays games like BF6 or CoD to experience its campaign, since they are often lackluster, to say the least. Obviously, Internet connection is required to face other fans in multiplayer component, so any challenges on the line between your machine and Battlefield servers can result in inability to play. Such is the case with “Dice online error” and “Unknown error” messages that you can sometimes stumble upon while trying to play a round or two.

Everything shows that both of the errors that you might have encountered lie on the server side of Battlefield 6 infrastructure, which means that there is absolutely nothing that can be done about them from player’s perspective. Often, when such messages start popping up, they tend to simply fix themselves, or rather, they are addressed by the developers without any action needed from our end.

In case you still have doubts, though, it is a good idea to check EA server status website that shows the condition of many games and services that are under EA’s umbrella. It can be beneficial to check BF’s X profile also, where the team communicates any dev notes, updates and outages. Of course, if the problem persists for too long, it would be advised to open a support ticket on official EA Help webpage. Good luck!