Server and login issues in Escape from Tarkov (EfT). Error 213, 418 or “there is no game with name eft” are common. Developers are working on the fix

It seems that the release of Escape from Tarkov attracted many more fans than it was expected. Players experience various errors. All of them are due to server issues. Developers commented on the topic.

Many people were waiting for Escape from Tarkov release. It seems that developers not expected exactly how many. Players experience serious server issues. Of course, fans are not happy. However, developers are working to solve this issue right now.

If we look at the Steam discussions, it is quite easy to spot various comments and threads about server and login issues. Players experience also 213 or 418 errors. Some, even write about “there is no game with name eft” message. To all these issues, developers have one answer:

Current Escape from Tarkov Server Status & Updates

We thank players for their interest in the release of #EscapefromTarkov 1.0 and are aware that due to high traffic, some players may experience problems connecting to servers and authorising in the game and launcher.

Our technical team is actively working to stabilise the game servers and authorisation services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

We will provide further updates on the completion of work to stabilise the services.

It seems that it cannot be helped. If you experience any issues, there is a good chance that it is caused by server problems. All we can do is wait patiently.

