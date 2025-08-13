Shrek fans joke Shrek 5 delay is because everyone guessed the plot

Last year, we informed you that Shrek 5 will be released in cinemas on July 1, 2026. Since then, the first promotional materials have hit the internet, along with information about a spin-off focused on a donkey. Unfortunately, the release of the show has been delayed. As reported by Deadline, the movie will be released in June 2027.

Where does this delay come from? Fans (see Reddit) have a theory that the delay of Shrek 5 was caused by the fact that, after the trailer was released, viewers guessed the plot of the new Shrek movie, and now the writers are working on a new story.

Internet users suspected that the movie's plot would be very predictable and would focus on the relationship between Shrek and his teenage daughter, based on the promotional materials. The girl is a rebel who wants to explore the world, but her overprotective father, who wants to protect her, doesn't allow her to do so.

The trailer itself also received a lot of criticism from the audience, who didn't like the animation or the cringey humor. The YouTuber from Calobi Productions even has a theory that the studio wants to make the film "less woke," and hence the delay.

There are also speculations that the creators are removing elements related to the modern world, such as social media and fashion, so they don't clash with the medieval style.

I think it has a lot to do with the criticism that fell on the animation style. It can also be about the plot.

Shrek's daughter wants to explore the world, but he doesn't allow her to, so she runs away, gets into trouble, and her father has to save her.

Maybe they are changing the aesthetics to match the previous films.

Many movies have such a plot.

We will see the results of work on Shrek 5 in two years. Although there is no guarantee that the audience will like the movie, one thing is certain - the company will lose both a lot of time and a lot of money on the changes.

Shrek 5 is set to hit the big screens in June 2027.