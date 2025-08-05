How to make Prismatic and Transcendent Salad in Grow a Garden (GaG). Recipes for every rarity

Roblox shows us that when we give a community proper tools, they are ready to do something extraordinary. The number of different projects on this platform and players who take part in them every day is hard to imagine. Some Roblox games are really popular, to the extent that probably some AAA studios are jealous. One of the most successful productions is Grow a Garden. A few days ago, its creators started an in-game cooking event. Players can cook various dishes and give them to the chef, who awards them with items of various rarity. To get the best, you need to give the best. That’s why let’s look at various Salad recipe.

Salad recipes (including prismatic and transcendent) in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Most of known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide. Additionally, remember that chef’s craving changes some recipes.

Transcendent Salad – 1x Grand Tomato + 4x Bone Blossom Prismatic Salad – 1 Tomato + 4 Bone Blossom Divine Salad – 1 Beanstalk + 1 Pineapple. Mythical Salad – 1 Tomato + 2 Pepper / 1 Bamboo + 1 Pepper. Legendary Salad – 1 mango + 1 Tomato / 1 Bamboo + 1 Beanstalk + 1 Strawberry Rare – 1 Lilac + 1 Pear + 1 Tomato Normal Salad – 2 Tomato

Of course, the game is full of other dishes, too. Keep in mind that we have gathered all Prismatic and Transcendent recipes. Moreover, if you would like to deepen your knowledge on other requested types of food like Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Spaghetti, Candy Apple, Smoothie, Sweet Tea, Porridge and Ice Cream, we have prepared other guides, just like this one. Feel free to visit them. Remember that requested dishes change regularly. Be quick, as this event will not be with us forever, let’s take part in it while we can. Good luck!