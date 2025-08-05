How to make prismatic and transcendent pizza in Grow a Garden (GaG). Recipes for all rarities

What is noteworthy about Roblox is the fact that it is not one, but many different games created by the community. For this reason, people who like different genres will still be able to enjoy playing on this platform (if you don’t mind the peculiar graphics style). Among popular Roblox games, like Blox Fruits and Prospecting, we can also count Grow a Garden. The latter is especially interesting right now, as it got the cooking event. For this reason, it would be good to learn all prismatic and transcendent recipes, right? While there are many dishes like waffles, burgers, sushi, cakes, ice cream, salad, donuts, hot dogs, pies, sandwiches, porridge, sweet tea, smoothie, candy apple and spaghetti, this time we will talk about pizza. Here you will find transcendent and prismatic, as well as some slightly more common types.

All rarity cooking recipes for pizza in Grow a Garden (Roblox)

With the new event in GaG, players are tasked with creating various dishes, ranging from donuts to sushi. However, each dish has its own rarity, and the higher it is, the better rewards you can earn, at least in theory.

Of course, the dish you will have to prepare depends heavily on Chris P, the pig NPC. After talking to him, you will find out what dish he is currently thinking about. In this article we focus on pizza. Below is a list of ingredients needed to obtain a given rarity.

All known Prismatic Recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide. Moreover, keep in mind that chef’s craving changes some recipes.

Legendary Pizza – 2x Apple + 2x Corn + 1x Pepper, Mythical Pizza – 2x Sugar Apple + 1x Pepper + 1x Tomato + 1x Corn, Mythical Pizza – 1x Sugar Apple + 1x Banana + 1x Pepper, Divine Pizza – 2x Sugar Apple + 1x Corn + 2x Bone Blossom, Divine Pizza –1x Corn + 1x Pepper + 3x Sugar Apple, Prismatic Pizza – 1x Violet Corn + 1x Sugar Apple + 3x Bone Blossom, Prismatic Pizza – 1x Banana + 1x Beanstalk + 3x Bone Blossom, Transcendent Pizza - 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn, 3x Bone Blossom.

Once you have all the necessary ingredients, just go to the large pot and put them in. However, the chef changes his mind quite often, so hurry up. Good luck in preparing this delicious dish!