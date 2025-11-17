How to change language in ARC Raiders

Changing language in ARC Raiders isn’t straightforward. But you can still do this.

Agnes Adamus

How to change language in ARC Raiders, image source: ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios.
How to change language in ARC Raiders Source: ARC Raiders, developer: Embark Studios.

Creators of The Finals, Embark Studios, launched another hit. Their new extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, gathered over 481,000 concurrent players at its peak on Steam alone. The game is still quite new, and developers introduce changes in response to players’ feedback. Even with the recent changes, there are still some aspects that can be improved. For example, the game doesn’t allow you to change language easily.

How to change language in ARC Raiders

Like in the case of many modern games, ARC Raiders doesn’t have built-in settings to change language. So, you have to use other, more unconventional, methods. If you own a game on PC via Steam, the process is really simple:

  1. Find ARC Raiders in your Steam library and right click it.
  2. From the newly opened menu choose Properties.
  3. Click on Language and select the correct one from the top-down menu.
  4. Now, when you open ARC Raiders, it should be in new language.

Would you like to get more news and guides like this? If so, you can follow us on Google News. You will find everything about the newest games there. It’s easy and does not cost anything but helps us tremendously.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S the situation is slightly different. The language in the game is usually the same as the one set in the system settings. So, in theory, if you want to change language in ARC Raiders, you need to change settings of the console itself.

Related:One-fifth of ARC Raiders players on Steam haven't killed anyone yet, and nearly half avoid PvP

Changing language in ARC Raiders requires some additional steps. This is not the most comfortable solution, but it works. When you finally complete this process, you can read our previous guides, where we described many different aspects of gameplay. So, for example, check out the list of important items that you should not recycle.

More:

ARC Raiders

October 30, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Agnes Adamus

Author: Agnes Adamus

Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.

“PLEASE, do your market research first,” Polish developer Adrian Chmielarz tells industry legend Ron Gilbert after the underwhelming release of Death by Scrolling

Next
“PLEASE, do your market research first,” Polish developer Adrian Chmielarz tells industry legend Ron Gilbert after the underwhelming release of Death by Scrolling

Small YouTuber accuses Inkslasher of stealing her work and files lawsuit. “It will set a precedent for other creators who have their content stolen to take action”

Previous
Small YouTuber accuses Inkslasher of stealing her work and files lawsuit. “It will set a precedent for other creators who have their content stolen to take action”

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map