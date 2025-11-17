Creators of The Finals, Embark Studios, launched another hit. Their new extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, gathered over 481,000 concurrent players at its peak on Steam alone. The game is still quite new, and developers introduce changes in response to players’ feedback. Even with the recent changes, there are still some aspects that can be improved. For example, the game doesn’t allow you to change language easily.

How to change language in ARC Raiders

Like in the case of many modern games, ARC Raiders doesn’t have built-in settings to change language. So, you have to use other, more unconventional, methods. If you own a game on PC via Steam, the process is really simple:

Find ARC Raiders in your Steam library and right click it. From the newly opened menu choose Properties. Click on Language and select the correct one from the top-down menu. Now, when you open ARC Raiders, it should be in new language.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S the situation is slightly different. The language in the game is usually the same as the one set in the system settings. So, in theory, if you want to change language in ARC Raiders, you need to change settings of the console itself.

Changing language in ARC Raiders requires some additional steps. This is not the most comfortable solution, but it works. When you finally complete this process, you can read our previous guides, where we described many different aspects of gameplay. So, for example, check out the list of important items that you should not recycle.