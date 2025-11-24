InkSlasher responds, but EvenBadWolves hits back using his own emails as evidence. The dispute over copyright claims continues

More than a week ago, EvenBadWolves Gaming accused InkSlasher of allegedly stealing her content. She claims he copied roughly 30 minutes of her Dying Light series story breakdown video, including footage, screen recordings, editing style, and even the composition, only swapping in his own voiceover. In response, InkSlasher has now uploaded two videos giving his side of the story.

InkSlasher vs. EvenBadWolves

In his first video, InkSlasher talks about the legal action against him for copyright issues. He says 60–70% of his Dying Light video was in-game cutscenes, but he needed some extra footage to fill gaps. He admits he used a small amount of EvenBadWolves’ gameplay without asking or giving credit and now admits that was wrong.

He explains that he got a copyright strike and an email from a lawyer asking him to take the video down. He offered to remove it immediately if the strike was lifted, and later even offered to pay EvenBadWolves all the money he made from the video and then take it down, but says she refused.

YouTube eventually restored the video after the 10-day dispute period. After it was back up, EvenBadWolves contacted him directly, and he again offered to pay all the revenue he earned and take the video down, but she chose to move forward with the lawsuit. In his video, Inkslasher argues that the lawsuit is extreme, saying he made multiple, immediate attempts to correct his mistake, including offering full financial compensation for the entire video's revenue, not just the small parts he used.

Not long after InkSlasher posted his video, EvenBadWolves uploaded her direct response, saying she needed to correct what she calls major misrepresentations about the situation and their communication. Her video is over 42 minutes long because she shows side-by-side comparisons of InkSlasher’s Dying Light video with hers, showing exactly which parts came from her original content.

She includes his email and points out that it didn’t contain the apology or the immediate offer to take the video down that he claimed he made. Instead, he kept asking her to take back the copyright claim. She also explains that the option to accept the money from his video was actually something she offered him, as an alternative to giving him a copyright strike, and that he turned it down. She shows an email where he says he would only pay if the video stayed up, which she says is the complete opposite of what he stated publicly.

While InkSlasher said he only used small parts of her footage to fill gaps, EBW argues that her footage actually makes up over 30 minutes of his video, around 71% of it. She also points out that InkSlasher’s first counter-notification claimed his video was just gameplay and fell under fair use, which doesn’t match his later public admission that he messed up.

A day after EvenBadWolves posted her video, InkSlasher uploaded his own response. He said he’d be sharing the full email chain between himself, EBW, and her lawyer. He feels that bringing a lawyer into the mix right away, instead of EBW talking to him directly, made everything way more complicated than it needed to be and stopped them from resolving things quickly.

He keeps reminding that he’s not a lawyer and claims he didn’t fully understand parts of the emails. He also brings up the line, “There’s no point to pay anything if the video will not stay live,” and admits it was worded badly because of his “very, very bad grammar.” According to him, what he meant was to ask whether EBW would get ongoing revenue if the video stayed up, not that he’d only pay if the video remained live. He says he took the video down as soon as he realized YouTube had reinstated it.