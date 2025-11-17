True meaning behind "self heal” in Where Winds Meet

Some time ago games from China have started their conquest of the western market. What was initially only a niche is becoming more and more popular beyond the Great Wall. Not long ago we had an opportunity to play very successful Black Myth Wukong, we can now take Where Winds Meet for a spin. This free-to-play production has drawn in many players who welcomed it warmly. The title provides a lot of depth in the form of multiple systems implemented into it, and not everything is understandable at just a glance. Many fans wonder what is the meaning of words “self-heal” that we can stumble upon in the game. Here we will uncover the true meaning behind this mechanic.

Self-healing in Where Winds Meet

Whenever we are faced with a game which has combat system in any form, there is also a healing mechanic implemented. There are multiple ways to do it including pick-ups, potions, using a kind of energy, and finally regeneration over time. Is that what “self-healing” in Where Winds Meet is? Not really. In that production there is a lot more depth to it.

During your journey through the tenth century China, your foes will not be only other warriors or fantastic monsters, but also illnesses that you will have to overcome. The most reasonable thing to do with such cases would be to get help. You can look for medical attention in Evercare Clinic where you can have your minor injuries taken care of. For more serious health issues, you’d have to find a player who specializes in medicine to aid you.

That’s not the whole story, however. You might have seen words “self-heal possible” on some ailments. In such situations, you don’t have to do anything, as diseases marked with such description will go away on their own with time.

To become better informed, and what goes with that, more aware player, you can follow Gamepressure on Google News. We often share guides and solutions for the most interesting productions.

It is an interesting take on an action game, where you can’t just recklessly jump into the fight, but you also must take care of the protagonist. It can slow down the pacing, but it can be necessary sometimes and adds reality into the mix improving immersion. Even unlocking emotes like Giveaway require extra steps, which add a bit of credibility to the world.

If you are looking for more information about the game or you simply need companions to venture with you through the world of WWM, the best idea is to visit the game’s official Discord server, where you will find plenty of other fans sharing your passion. Have fun!