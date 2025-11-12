Will there be Dispatch Episode 9? The answer is not so simple

If you just can't get enough of Dispatch, you're probably hoping for Episode 9 to come out, are you not? Here you will find an answer to what the chances of it happening are.
We can argue that superheroes were with humanity for thousands of years in the form of legends about gods from various mythologies. Nowadays, those stories have taken a different spin, focused more on humanity and how super-powered beings would fit into current society. This, often grim view is present in cinematography, taking Invincible as a representative. However, videogames have an advantage of interactivity which adds a personal touch to the story. Taking what’s best from both worlds, AdHoc Studio has created Dispatch. This narration driven production unveils its further storyline in episodic fashion. Episodes 7 and 8 are coming are bringing the main plot of the game to a close. Can we expect the developers to change their mind and offer episode 9? Let’s find out.
As it was once sung by Nelly Furtado – “All good things come to an end.” Judging by how warm the reception of Dispatch is, it’s heartbreaking to see it ending after only 8 episodes. Selling 1 million copies after 10 days is undeniably impressive as for an indie title, so it would be also in creators’ best interest to prolong the fun and give fans episode 9, right? Not necessarily.
All good stories have an introduction, body and conclusion. Of course, various works can have different lengths of those parts, yet all should come to a satisfactory closure. The history of the Z-Team and Robert Robertson aka Mecha Man is envisioned for 8 episodes only, so the chances for subsequent episode 9 and above are very unlikely. We have to bear in mind that, since the game allows for some deviation in its plot due to the choices made by players, it adds a lot of complexity to how to eventually finish the story. Keeping it more concise makes this task easier and more believable in the end.
If you like videogames and TV series, why not following Gamepressure on Google News? Thanks to that you will stay in the know and you won’t miss anything that’s buzzing in the worlds of gaming, cinematography and tech. Thank you!
However, don’t be too hasty with breaking into tears, because there is a good chance that AdHoc Studio will create another season set in your beloved universe. This way, it will be possible for the devs to somehow continue the story or start anew and reset the state of things. There is a chance we might even see a whole new scenario with different heroes. Who knows, maybe it will take us to a different city, like New York. Only time will tell, though leaving positive feedback and voicing your opinions on social media like Discord or X will definitely help the developers shape the future of the world that they have created. Have fun!
0
Author: Aleksander Kartasinski
Just a random from the depths of the internet who happens to be interested in video games like millions of other people on this planet. By sheer luck he was given a chance to write about them. Worked in IT department and supported users for way too long, but also given a chance to do some IT magic on a large scale in his free time. Interested in technology, games with intriguing mechanics, etymology, and linguistics.
„They really didn't believe it was possible.” CD Projekt's CEO on how hard it was to sell the idea for The Witcher 3
Sony’s PlayStation gaming monitor arrives next year, but not everyone can get one
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily