Will there be Dispatch Episode 9? The answer is not so simple

We can argue that superheroes were with humanity for thousands of years in the form of legends about gods from various mythologies. Nowadays, those stories have taken a different spin, focused more on humanity and how super-powered beings would fit into current society. This, often grim view is present in cinematography, taking Invincible as a representative. However, videogames have an advantage of interactivity which adds a personal touch to the story. Taking what’s best from both worlds, AdHoc Studio has created Dispatch. This narration driven production unveils its further storyline in episodic fashion. Episodes 7 and 8 are coming are bringing the main plot of the game to a close. Can we expect the developers to change their mind and offer episode 9? Let’s find out.

Is Episode 9 coming to Dispatch?

As it was once sung by Nelly Furtado – “All good things come to an end.” Judging by how warm the reception of Dispatch is, it’s heartbreaking to see it ending after only 8 episodes. Selling 1 million copies after 10 days is undeniably impressive as for an indie title, so it would be also in creators’ best interest to prolong the fun and give fans episode 9, right? Not necessarily.

We are all waiting.Source: Dispatch, Developer: AdHoc Studio

All good stories have an introduction, body and conclusion. Of course, various works can have different lengths of those parts, yet all should come to a satisfactory closure. The history of the Z-Team and Robert Robertson aka Mecha Man is envisioned for 8 episodes only, so the chances for subsequent episode 9 and above are very unlikely. We have to bear in mind that, since the game allows for some deviation in its plot due to the choices made by players, it adds a lot of complexity to how to eventually finish the story. Keeping it more concise makes this task easier and more believable in the end.

However, don’t be too hasty with breaking into tears, because there is a good chance that AdHoc Studio will create another season set in your beloved universe. This way, it will be possible for the devs to somehow continue the story or start anew and reset the state of things. There is a chance we might even see a whole new scenario with different heroes. Who knows, maybe it will take us to a different city, like New York. Only time will tell, though leaving positive feedback and voicing your opinions on social media like Discord or X will definitely help the developers shape the future of the world that they have created. Have fun!